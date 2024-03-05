Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance ERP Transformation Team and advance your career as a



Finance ERP Transformation Change Manager

Finance ERP Transformation, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of creating and protecting value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. The team’s objectives are to lead the efforts to establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape. This includes partnering with I&E and global and business collaborators to also manage interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent, and collaborative execution of change.

In this role You will:

Support Change and Transformation work stream/squad activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

Complete all change deliverables to time, quality, cost, and scope

Develop program communications plan

Support the development of appropriate and regular communications the collaborator community to the agreed plan

Collaborate with all key customers (internal and external) to gain dedication to, and active support of the deployment

Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions (BCCs) and Team Leads

Implement Change & Transformation activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes including areas of key system and/or process dependency (i.e., workday, data lake, business warehouse)

Help complete change impact assessments for the regions /countries / sites including supporting GBS Finance Centers as a key input in determining Readiness for Go Live

Do Business Readiness activities including tracking of the BCC Plans and tracking and management of the Business Readiness Project Plans

Collaborate across workstreams/squads to connect on related change impacts for input into program/project result

Develop and complete the Role Mapping for end users

Identify training needs and implement effective training methods to ensure efficient knowledge transfer supporting performance post launch

Support the coordination and delivery of training including onboarding of training team, development of any required localization of training materials; training needs analysis; scheduling of training and delivery of training.

Build and supervise business stability metrics before and after debut to measure post launch stabilization.

Participate in retrospectives and incorporate lessons learned from previous sprint cycles

Understand the scope and functionality of S/4 Hana modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e., Ariba, Plant Maintenance, workday)

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in Change Management of various areas

Excellent stakeholder identification, engagement and management competencies

Ability to establish information requirements, seek out information from multiple sources to systematically decipher key messages to varied customer groups.

Ability to communicate effectively through various channels using a range of styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse collaborators to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.

A demonstrated ability to work with a broad range of business, functional, and technical groups.

Provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among individuals and various functional groups.

Ability to establish and manage mutually beneficial and responsive relationships with and between multiple stakeholders, managing issues by considering needs, commitments, and expectations of all parties

Proficiency in MS Office applications

Skilled at Change and Transformation Management practices

Significant exposure to global operations is a plus

Project management experience and knowledge of process re-engineering tools (e.g., 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS, Informatica,) is a good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



