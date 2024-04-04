This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Finance ERP Transformation Data Senior SME

(Level H, Grade 7)

The Finance ERP Transformation Data Senior Lead will report to the Finance ERP Transformation Data Senior Manager and will support efforts to ensure that ERP Transformation is efficiently performed worldwide and that the benefits are realized.

Serve as an SME analyst in the Data squad/work stream and help implement program activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans.

Implement all Data deliverables to time, quality, cost, and scope.

Help develop a data strategy ensuring close collaboration with the Finance Data Transformation Team.

Identify global data impacts due to coordinated systems or dependent activity outside of the S/4 Hana.

Work closely across squads to provide comprehensive data inputs into the design of the standard global Financial template for S/4 Hana.

Participate and support an effective data governance process.

Supervise data metrics to confirm benefits realization around the maintenance of a standard master data set.

Identify data activities required to certify the efficient flow of data, including data interfaces from other key systems and/or processes e.g. workday, data lake, business warehouse.

Collaborate across squads/workstreams to validate data flows, account structures and ownership.

Provide data aspects of training to change squad to help upskill end users.

Create and report business data stability metrics before and after launch to measure post-release stabilization.

Participate in data retrospectives to ensure lessons learned from previous sprint cycles are incorporated with appropriate mitigating actions, ownership, and progress tracking.

Understand and communicate data impacts and functionality of S/4 Hana modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e. Ariba, Plant Maintenance, workday).

Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or equivalent experience.

Strong Analytical skills – Detailed oriented with the ability to analyze large quantities of data and convert into understandable results. Ability to identify efficient ways to address a variety of task and complete in a timely manner. Strong problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Leadership – Take ownership. Ability to complete priorities while maintaining focus and field to accomplish key work. Ability to take action and progress initiatives independently within an environment where some information may be limited. Can identify and escalate issues quickly if needed.

Collaborative Style - Provide proven evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that develop partnership and teamwork among individuals and various functional groups.

Good Interpersonal skills – Ability to network optimally across a diverse set of collaborators, take the initiative to create opportunities for efficiencies and problem resolution, ability to communicate ideas both concisely and persuasively.

Experience in supporting integrated solutions, including standard process, data, roles and systems.

Experience with ERP Chart of accounts and Enterprise Structures.

Experience (5+ years) in a specific BP business (i.e. P&O, C&P, T&S).

Proficient in legacy finance master data (PC/CC and its attributes, asset, WBS element, etc.) requirements/setup.

Solid understanding of various modules (AA, PS, FI, CO, AR, AP, etc.) of ERP financial systems and tools used for analysis and presentations (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Experience collaborating with a global distributed team.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



