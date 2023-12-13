Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Finance ERP Transformation Process Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Serve a SME in the process squad/workstream and help to implement standard global end-to-end processes consistent with the migration to an SAP S/4 Hana ERP solution

Complete all process deliverables to schedule, quality, scope and cost

Support the management of change around S/4 processes, ways of working and impacts to business and global Finance teams

Identify impacts on global processes due to coordinated systems or dependent activity outside of the S/4 Hana

Support activity with collaborators and collaborate with Global Process Owners (GPO) to ensure end to end processes are understood from current ERP to the new S/4 Hana Finance

Complete, along with Finance and business teams, documentation, testing and communicating process updates or changes

Provide comprehensive inputs into the design of the standard global financial template for S/4 Hana Finance

Help establish standards and metrics to measure alignment to established global template and processes

Collaborate with Global Process Owners to build process sustain capability across Finance post implementatio

Participate in retrospective activity and incorporate lessons learned

Interrogate and validate all proposed exceptions to standard processes against agreed terms. Ensure approvals are completed and detailed

Identify Continuous improvements of integrated processes with Business Process Owners

Educate collaborators on ‘to-be’ S/4 Hana Finance processes, including Business facing and Global Finance teams

Actively collaborate with the Finance ERP Transformation Data Team and Finance ERP Transformation team Change squads to ensure process and data flow alignment and change messages are consistent and clear.

Collaborate with GBS Business Process Mining and Business Finance to validate process ‘fit to standard’ - identify gaps and proposed solutions

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in supporting coordinated solutions, including standard process, data, roles and systems

Significant experience in a specific BP business (ie P&O, C&P, T&S) is an advantage

Solid grasp of financial systems (SAP, WR5, WRW) and tools used for analysis and presentations (Excel, PowerPoint, etc)

Experience with process mapping and documentation

Experience collaborating with a globally distributed team

Significant exposure to global operations is a plus

Strong SAP (or BP heritage ERP) Finance experience

Significant knowledge of key Finance processes

Knowledge of Agile framework and associated tools (i.e. Azure Dev Ops)

Proficiency in MS Office applications

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



