Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a team with multifaceted strengths spread across the world. Our vision is to build and protect value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. As a team we will establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape !



The Finance ERP Transformation Process Manager is an individual contributor that will support team efforts to ensure the ERP Transformation is efficiently carried out across the globe and that the benefits are realized !



WHAT YOU WILL DELIVER

Serve as SME in the process squad/workstream and help to implement standard global end-to-end Processes consistent with the migration to an SAP S/4 Hana ERP solution.



• Finish the process work to schedule, quality, scope, and cost.

• Support the management of change around S/4 processes, ways of working and impacts to business and global Finance teams.

• Identify impacts on global processes due to coordinated systems or dependent activity outside of the S/4 Hana

• Collaborate with Business and Global Process Owners (GPO) to ensure end to end processes are understood and sustained from current ERP to the new S/4 Hana Finance

•Provide process inputs into the design of the standard global financial template for S/4 Hana Finance

•Participate in retrospective activity and incorporate lessons learned.

• Review and validate all proposed exceptions to standard processes against agreed terms. Ensure approvals are completed and detailed.

• Educate partners on ‘to-be’ S/4 Hana Finance processes, including Business facing and Global Finance teams.

• Collaborate with FBT Business Process Mining and Business Finance to validate process ‘fit to standard’ - identify gaps and proposed solutions



EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Crucial

•Degree in Financial Subject area or equivalent knowledge/experience

•Experience in supporting coordinated solutions, including standard process, data, roles and systems

•Significant experience in a specific BP business (ie P&O, C&P, T&S)

•Strong solid understanding of financial systems (SAP, WR5, WRW) and tools used for analysis and

presentations (Excel, PowerPoint, etc)

•Experience with process mapping and documentation

•Experience collaborating with a distributed team



Desirable

•Significant exposure to global operations is a plus

•Strong SAP (or BP heritage ERP) Finance experience

•Significant knowledge of key Finance processes

•Knowledge of Agile framework and associated tools (i.e. Azure Dev Ops)

•Proficiency in MS Office applications



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.