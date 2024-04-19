Finance ERP Transformation Process Senior Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day! We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

In this role, You will:

Serve as support in the process squad/workstream and help to implement standard global end-to-end processes consistent with the migration to an SAP S64 Hana ERP solution.

Complete the process work to schedule quality, scope and cost

Support the management of change around S/4 processes, ways of working and impacts to global business and Finance teams.

Support the identification of impacts on global processes due to coordinated systems or dependent activity outside of the S/4 Hana.

Collaborate with Business and Global Process Owners (GPO) to ensure end to end processes are understood and sustained from current ERP to the new S/4 Hana Financial module.

Provide process support into the design of the standard global financial template for S/4 Hana Finance.

Collaborate with I&E and technical delivery partners, provide and clarify the business process requirements, to get involved to solution discussions, validate proposed technical solutions.

What You will need to be successful:

Participate on the large migration & implementation Projects to ERP.

Participate in retrospective activity and incorporate lessons learned

Review all proposed exceptions to standard processes against agreed terms. Ensure approvals are completed and documented

Collaborate with GBS Business Process Mining and Business Finance to validate process 'fit to standard' - identify gaps and proposed solutions

Desirable criteria:

Experience with ERP Chart of accounts and Enterprise Structures

Educate partners on 'to-be' S/4 Hana Finance processes, including Business facing and Global Finance team



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.