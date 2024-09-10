Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day! We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

The Finance ERP Transformation Process Senior Lead is an individual contributor that will support team efforts to ensure the ERP Transformation is optimally carried out across the globe and that the benefits are realized.

In this role, You will:

Serve as support in the process squad/workstream and help to craft and implement standard, global end-to-end processes for migration to an SAP S/4 HANA ERP solution.

Finish the process results to schedule, quality, scope & cost.

Support the management of change around S/4 processes, ways of working and impacts to business and global Finance teams.

Support the identification of impacts on global processes due to coordinated systems or dependent activity outside of the S/4 HANA.

Collaborate with Business and Global Process Owners (GPO) to ensure end to end processes are understood and sustained from current ERP to the new S/4 HANA Finance.

Provide process support into the design of the standard global financial template for S/4 HANA Finance.

Help establish standards and metrics to measure alignment to established global template and processes.

Participate in retrospective activity and incorporate lessons learned.

Review and evaluate all proposed exceptions to standard template processes. Ensure approvals are completed and detailed.

Educate partners on ‘to-be’ S/4 HANA Finance processes, including Business facing and Global Finance teams.

Collaborate with Global Business Services (GBS) Business Process Mining and Business Finance to validate process ‘fit to standard’ – identify gaps and proposed solutions.

Collaborate with Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and technical delivery partners, provide and clarify the business process requirements, supply to solution discussions, validate proposed technical solutions.

Desirable criteria:

Degree level education or equivalent experience in Accounting, Finance or Business with some experience supporting coordinated solutions including process standardization.

You must be able to think critically, communicate a clear change message, and actively influence.

7 years’ experience in the Finance organization, in a multinational environment

To succeed in this role, you need significant knowledge of key Finance processes and some SAP experience.

Significant experience in one or more of the following process areas is desired: General Accounting, Period End Close, Payroll, Assets & Projects Accounting, Intercompany, Accounts Payable/Receivable, Treasury

Experience working on large, international ERP projects is helpful.

Experience with project tools such as Azure DevOps preferred.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



