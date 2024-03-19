Site traffic information and cookies

Finance ERP Transformation Scrum Advisor

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074839
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance ERP Transformation Team and advance your career as a

Finance ERP Transformation, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of creating and protecting value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. The team’s objectives are to lead the efforts to establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape.  This includes partnering with I&E and global and business stakeholders to also manage interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent, and collaborative execution of change.

In this role You will:

  • Manage each project’s scope and timeline
  • Maintain product backlogs and ensure key upcoming turning points are communicated and updated timely
  • Coordinate Agile ceremonies, including sprint planning, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups
  • Facilitate PI planning for the product via cross-functional squads
  • Coach team members in Agile frameworks and consult internal collaborators on how best to work in scrum team
  • Facilitate and be the point of contact for effective collaboration
  • Maintain product backlogs and manage new requests
  • Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
  • Identify risks, document and raise as required to ensure accurate mitigation
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
  • Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

What You will need to be successful:

  • Ability to prioritise while maintaining focus and discipline to accomplish key deliverables
  • Clear and transparent communication skills to ensure all team members and customers understand the product objectives, goals and risks
  • Excellent problem solving skills to be able to find solutions to keep the team on track
  • Coaching competencies, the ability to mentor the squad on agile and scrum principles, helping with continuous improvement
  • Time management & facilitation skills, ability to effectively facilitate meetings and scrum ceremonies.  Additionally, manage time effectively to keep the team on track to meet sprint goals
  • Experience in supporting integrated solutions
  • Solid understanding of the Azure Dev Ops (ADO) tool
  • Knowledge of scaled agile methods
  • Experience collaborating with a globally distributed team
  • Scrum certification is good to have
  • Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

