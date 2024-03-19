Entity:Finance
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance ERP Transformation Team and advance your career as a
Finance ERP Transformation Scrum Advisor
Finance ERP Transformation, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of creating and protecting value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. The team’s objectives are to lead the efforts to establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape. This includes partnering with I&E and global and business stakeholders to also manage interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent, and collaborative execution of change.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.