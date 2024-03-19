Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance ERP Transformation Team and advance your career as a



Finance ERP Transformation Scrum Advisor

Finance ERP Transformation, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of creating and protecting value through innovation, insight, and stewardship. The team’s objectives are to lead the efforts to establish a single global ERP Financial template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape. This includes partnering with I&E and global and business stakeholders to also manage interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent, and collaborative execution of change.

In this role You will:

Manage each project’s scope and timeline

Maintain product backlogs and ensure key upcoming turning points are communicated and updated timely

Coordinate Agile ceremonies, including sprint planning, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups

Facilitate PI planning for the product via cross-functional squads

Coach team members in Agile frameworks and consult internal collaborators on how best to work in scrum team

Facilitate and be the point of contact for effective collaboration

Maintain product backlogs and manage new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Identify risks, document and raise as required to ensure accurate mitigation

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

What You will need to be successful:

Ability to prioritise while maintaining focus and discipline to accomplish key deliverables

Clear and transparent communication skills to ensure all team members and customers understand the product objectives, goals and risks

Excellent problem solving skills to be able to find solutions to keep the team on track

Coaching competencies, the ability to mentor the squad on agile and scrum principles, helping with continuous improvement

Time management & facilitation skills, ability to effectively facilitate meetings and scrum ceremonies. Additionally, manage time effectively to keep the team on track to meet sprint goals

Experience in supporting integrated solutions

Solid understanding of the Azure Dev Ops (ADO) tool

Knowledge of scaled agile methods

Experience collaborating with a globally distributed team

Scrum certification is good to have

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.