We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving.
In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp.
The Finance GBS - Customer Service Delivery & Engagement Manager role leads and supervise the timely, accurate and effective delivery of the Customer Service activities for Castrol Automotive and Industrial Customer across Central and South America.
The role manages a team of customer service representatives and account receivable analysts, who are responsible for the execution of customer business processes including customer facing and back office type of activities like cash collections, credit, reporting and analytics. In addition is expected to play a leadership role in co-ordination of all GBS Castrol related activities, integration, transformation and engagement between GBS & Castrol businesses for the region.
The position plays a key role in building sustainable capabilities within the organisation as well as the development and implementation of the Customer and Castrol strategy and plans.
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.
