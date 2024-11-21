Job summary

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp.

The Finance GBS - Customer Service Delivery & Engagement Manager role leads and supervise the timely, accurate and effective delivery of the Customer Service activities for Castrol Automotive and Industrial Customer across Central and South America.

The role manages a team of customer service representatives and account receivable analysts, who are responsible for the execution of customer business processes including customer facing and back office type of activities like cash collections, credit, reporting and analytics. In addition is expected to play a leadership role in co-ordination of all GBS Castrol related activities, integration, transformation and engagement between GBS & Castrol businesses for the region.

The position plays a key role in building sustainable capabilities within the organisation as well as the development and implementation of the Customer and Castrol strategy and plans.

Key accountabilities

Functional Accountability: Lead and supervise operational activities of the Customer Service organization to ensure timely delivery of Customer services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements, relevant processes, performance and policies.

Service Management and Continuous Improvement : implement the best practises & continuous improvement, leverage technology, global process standardization.

Leadership and Supervisory: facilitate communication, teamwork, foster innovation, review end to end strategy and transformational projects.

Resource management - Manage people, budget delivery, ongoing training and development.

Integrator - Build relationships and trust with key stakeholders to foster collaborations and support.

Job requirements and essential skills

Bachelor’s degree in finance or business-related fields

8 to 10 years of general experience, with strong knowledge in operational Customer management

Previous experience leading a team as a supervisor, team lead or manager

Strong functional expertise in Order to Cash process

Demonstrated experience in driving transformational initiatives

Project management experience

English proficiency, Portuguese would be a plus

Previous experience in Shared Service environment would be valuable

Additional Criteria

Strong financial, problem solving, attention to detail and analytical skills

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Strong influencing and communication ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within a global structure, diverse team and ensuring effective processes and procedures

Self-starter and great teammate with a relentless drive and determination to see complex opportunities and issues through to the simplest solution

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization

Identify training opportunities focused on building long term capability in the teams. Help team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans

Ability to develop and keep positive relationships and networks with customers & internal/colleagues/clients with a customer focused perspective and desire to exceed customer expectations.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and perform crucial job functions.



