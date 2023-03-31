Finance Internship, Mobility & Convenience Team - Chicago, IL

The Mobility & Convince Finance summer internship provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business. The internship program features challenging project work, combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. You will learn from some of the most talented professionals in Finance and work alongside co-workers in Marketing and Sales, Fuels Supply, and Strategy & Business Development. This dynamic business is fast-paced yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills.
We develop each intern to be an integral part of the team’s success. Interns receive support from managers, mentors, and peers throughout the summer. While interacting with a variety of people, learn about our global business, and add unique value to our group through your work. Interns are also exposed to bp Procurement, Supply, and Sales & Marketing positions.
Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are: