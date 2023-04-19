Job summary

The primary purpose of the role of Castrol Middle East Finance Manager is to lead the finance function of Middle East, Egypt and Pakistan to deliver the finance agenda for short and long term through teams in three countries and support from GBS team. The other key purpose of this role is to support MEA Finance manager on performance management and reporting for MEKSA region.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Finance Manager – Castrol Middle East



In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.

Ensure the silent running of a robust MI process and analysis of performance to enable proactive and timely decision making for recommending business interventions e.g. delivery of the top-line, control on costs and working capital for MEKSA region.

e.g. delivery of the top-line, control on costs and working capital for MEKSA region. Be responsible for the RF/plan process, including the timely reporting of the forecasts and associated analysis, ensuring that the forecasts have integrity, have been subject to sufficient level of challenge and peer assist as required and subsequently, fully reflect business risks for MEKSA region.

Undertake analytical review of business results to understand variances, drive for performance improvements and be a key advisor to the business for value added interventions are required to improve the performance for MEKSA region.

for value added interventions are required to improve the performance for MEKSA region. Manage the statutory audit of BP Lubricants entities in the region through entity teams.

Support the control agenda for ME region lubricants business by Being an effective interface between GBS and finance and business teams in the ME lubricants business. Providing assurance on BPME lubricants business control structure Providing supervisory support to teams in Pakistan and Egypt as well as directly manage a team of 5 Finance professionals. Providing assurance on overall controls structure and integrity of financials of ME region lubricants business Support implementation of policies and process to support the control agenda in close coordination with ARC team.

Set, drive and monitor cash management projects in the region to support sustainable working capital reduction agenda and managing exposures across countries in close coordination credit management team.

Represent BP on the Melubco board and manage the SLA with Melubco for accounting and other services.

Support and host other GME and GSC businesses in the region

Act as Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including proper documentation and assessment of the risk event, consulting with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with effectiveness and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.