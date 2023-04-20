Finance Manager - Kwinana

Job summary

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!



Kwinana Energy Hub is the site of a former oil refinery and is transitioning to a low carbon energy hub of the future. The key project currently underway at Kwinana is the Renewable Fuels project which will produce fuels from sustainable feedstocks. This role will closely support the business in delivering this project and operating the completed plant and will support other low carbon energy projects as they are developed.



The opportunity:

This role requires combining an appreciation of the most relevant business issues and priorities with a deep understanding of the financials to form a holistic view of business performance. The Finance Manager supports new strategic initiatives while providing oversight of key financial controls and requirements to ensure a sound control environment is maintained. In addition you will also :

Develop annual plan and forecasts, and driving performance management to achieve the annual plan, operating cash flow targets, strategic objectives and lead the cost focus within the site.

Manage the strategic, Business Improvement Plan (BIP) and performance integration of the refinery into a robust 5-year financial frame to deliver sustained competitive advantage and bp strategy.

Lead transparent performance discussions across multiple complex interfaces, recommend interventions, and raise the standards of commerciality, insight, and connection to strategic drivers.

Become recognized as a trusted and valued partner to provide insight on financial performance.

Support business case development by providing functional assurance that is strategic, and commercial challenge to economic assumptions and modelling.

Partner with the Site Manager and LT as the primary interface for the Finance function.

Oversee the commercial, financial, and strategic risk assessment and mitigation planning by the LT.

Support and ensure development of robust integrated decision-making processes for Kwinana across various project and business interfaces both within the site, and across bp's broader portfolio.

Ensure a strong financial control environment and continuous silent running, working with the business and across the Accounting, Reporting & Control and Planning & Performance Management teams.

Support the development of new governance structures within the site across multiple projects and businesses.

Tertiary qualification in Business or Finance

Experience in and/or knowledge of oil refining terminology and concepts is preferred.

Experience in a commercial business with responsibilities covering commercial or financial management within a manufacturing, production or supply business

Must have strong analytical skills, and the ability to bring analytical solutions to ambiguous business information.

Must have a solid grasp of business concepts, realistic judgement, and quantitative and critical thinking skills.

Must be self-motivated and self-starting, and able to work in stand-alone situations.

Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone around you