Finance Manager - Kwinana

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!
Kwinana Energy Hub is the site of a former oil refinery and is transitioning to a low carbon energy hub of the future. The key project currently underway at Kwinana is the Renewable Fuels project which will produce fuels from sustainable feedstocks. This role will closely support the business in delivering this project and operating the completed plant and will support other low carbon energy projects as they are developed.
The opportunity:
This role requires combining an appreciation of the most relevant business issues and priorities with a deep understanding of the financials to form a holistic view of business performance. The Finance Manager supports new strategic initiatives while providing oversight of key financial controls and requirements to ensure a sound control environment is maintained. In addition you will also :