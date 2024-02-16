This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As Finance Manager at bp, you will be responsible for providing strategic finance and business performance management for the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Europe 'Drive to 2025' (DT25) programme.

The objective of the DT25 programme is to deliver 250M$ EBIDTA in M&C Europe by 2025 and this is underpinned by several key pillars! DT25 is a significant, high profile transformation programme lead by the Commercial VP across Europe M&C businesses. As Finance Manager, you will be integral to this transformation, working closely with the M&C Europe Leadership team, DT25 Management Office, DT25 Programme Managers and DT25 Programme Director.

This is a Fixed Term Contract, with the assignment ending in Q4 2025.

Internally this role is called: Commercial Project Lead

The Finance Manager / Commercial Project Lead is responsible for the financial modelling analysis, insight generation and decision support for the DT25 programme cost and efficiency measures and delivery assurance.

Key Responsibilities:

Being responsible for the broad, sustained leadership commercial/financial management of the Drive to 25 programme in M&C Europe

Ensuring the programme delivers against its plan, leading the financial management of the programme, working in close collaboration with the Programme Managers and Management Office

Responsible for maintaining oversight of the programme’s financial control and management of risks

Responsible for implementing a method for the tracking of financial benefits and providing assurance to any claimed benefits

Leading appropriate business investment appraisal with financial information for growth and / or business opportunities within the programme

Providing financial oversight including insight and challenge to investment business cases/crafting supporting financial analytical models when required

Evaluating value creation and handling the communication of progress against plan with key partners

Leading post project evaluation benefit tracking for completed projects, highlighting and analysing variances

Key Skills:

Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills, particularly in diverse and international multi-disciplined teams, and the ability to work with senior executive level

Strong leadership skills with the ability to energise others to support delivery objectives

Resilient and able to adapt and remain motivated when faced with ambiguity

Multifaceted and flexible, and adaptive to change

Strong ability to build networks and to improve efficiency and share knowledge

Strong numerical skills and understanding of business drivers

Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations

Critical thinking - capacity for lateral thinking and "broad picture" approach to problem solving

Ability to balance multiple/conflicting priorities with a consistent record of delivery

SAP and Power BI experience

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

