About BP Pulse
BP Pulses mission is clear - to develop and shape bp’s next gen electrification business which is customer centric and digitally enabled and we are inviting you to be a part of it!
We deliver digital solutions that seamlessly meet the changing needs of our customers. We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility. Finally, we’ll scale up and grow the businesses we acquire or create such as bp Chargemaster and bp Xiajou.
BP Pulse is an entrepreneurial, customer centric and digitally savvy team, mobilising cross-functional squads to deliver objectives, key results and missions – at pace!
We are creating a scalable next generation mobility business that can deliver high quality returns and long-term free cash flow generation – and we will implement this with a disciplined approach to capital and resource allocation and rapid customer acquisition which will help deliver our net zero ambition.
As AsPac Finance Manager, BP Pulse you will be a key member of the AsPac Finance team and will be an integral part of growing BP Pulse. In this role, you will be accountable for the full suite of Finance activities for Electrification in AsPac and will support BP's growth agenda, creating fit for purpose financial processes working with central and in-country C&P Finance, ARC, PPM teams and in coordination with GBS. The main scope of this role will be our China business, however you should expect to work within the Australia and New Zealand business on similar activities as well.
This key finance role based in China will act as a go to finance contact to support and coordinate when required all China business finance activities including integrating with other in-country functions (e.g. Tax, Legal, Treasury, IT&S, GBS etc.) as we develop and implement new business opportunities. This role will sit on the leadership team of both the ANZ business and the China EV Business.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
