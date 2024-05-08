Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This position is based on a 60/40 hybrid work schedule from our office in downtown Chicago.

About the role

The Terminals & Pipelines PPM Finance Manager drives value creation for bp’s global terminal, pipeline, and logistics operations. This includes operations across the U.S. & Europe, as well as multiple Joint Venture partners & businesses. The role leads a range of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) activities, including forecasting and analysis of pipeline operational and financial metrics.

The Finance Manager gets great leadership experience running an international team of financial analysts, responsible for the reporting, forecasting, and overall financial delivery of gross margin, cash costs, capex, and all related metrics for our global Terminals & Pipelines business. This position will work closely with the business finance and commercial teams, to ensure that projects & operational activities are progressing on track, identify areas of variance to forecast and highlight opportunities to improve financial delivery. Ultimately, you will lead the development of the quarterly forecast, annual plan, and multi-year strategy as well as performance analysis in support of performance reviews and identify/lead key continuous improvement projects.

This is an opportunity to grow visibility and impact interacting and communicating within the business, interfacing directly with Operations, Commercial, and Finance teams in the Midstream business, as well as communicating performance with senior leaders in the business. This is a key leadership position with a strong focus on leadership, engaging with senior leaders, and driving performance improvement. The successful candidate must have experience in leading and managing a team of direct reports.

Key accountabilities

Own, encourage, and strengthen the team delivery with a focus on forecast accuracy, commercial insights, and operational improvement.

Manages a team of four direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools, and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular transparent and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Communicate performance through multiple levels of leadership (Team leaders through VPs)

Manage the integration of European & US financials.

Coordinate and prepare the submission of the pipeline financials plans, short-term forecasts, and multi-year strategies.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree or higher is required but flexible on degree area (Finance, Accounting, Engineering, etc), MBA or CFA helpful but not required.

Experience in leading and managing a team of direct reports

Significant experience (8+ years) in finance or commercial vital, with experience across financial reporting/analysis and commercial operations/development a plus.

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information and commercial drivers with transparency, provide insights to deliver business improvement and to optimize and protect value.

Experience managing and balancing multiple partner groups.

Desirable criteria

Strong influencing abilities to build consensus and engagement with key partners at all levels and across the organization.

Ability to lead change and prioritize team workload in a fast-paced environment.

Strong analytic skills, commercial acuity and understanding of business drivers, with related business experiences are preferred.

Knowledge of Power BI, SAP, Excel, Access, VBA, SQL, etc.

Proven energy industry experience, with emphasis on Pipeline and Logistics

Why bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.