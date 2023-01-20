Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Finance Manager - bp AKR

Finance Manager - bp AKR

Finance Manager - bp AKR

  • Location Indonesia - Central - Jakarta, Indonesia - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143172BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Finance Manager is a secondment role in bp AKR, a joint venture of BP and AKR Corporation to establish and build a strong retail fuel business in Indonesia and is responsible for integrating the full suite of Finance accountabilities and ensuring these are managed and delivered effectively for the business. In particular, the Finance Manager is responsible, in [partnership with the embedded Finance team for ensuring all accounting, report, control, planning and performance management activities are performed accurately, timely and efficiently. The Finance Manager will support the President and Vice President Director for the bp AKR JV and will report to the JV Finance Director.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

  • Provide assurance and prudent control over financial and accounting activities and reports integrity while harmonizing key systems and process
  • Lead the development of annual and long-term business plan, safeguard the executions, identify saving opportunities and escalate potential deficiencies as necessary
  • Accountable for providing financial assurance on investment appraisal, economic modelling and business case, including its alignment key business assumptions
  • Produce high quality financial reports and performance analysis to support business decision making
  • Manage company cashflow and working capital including regular connectivity with company main bank and bp & AKR treasury
  • Ensure compliance of company Code of Conduct and business ethics, including regular monitoring on gift and entertainment, conflict of interest and sponsorship activities
  • Lead risk management review periodically with JV risk owners (quarterly and annually), asses bp net exposure on each identified risk and monitor the mitigation plan
  • Manage external auditors (government and partners) and utilize provide proven findings as improvement opportunities
  • Actively contribute to JV leadership through BoD, BoC, Shareholders and external meeting (Government and third parties) creating all reports and presentations required for the JV itself as well as each Shareholder as and when required
  • Manage and monitoring taxation, insurance and banking activities

REQUIEREMENT:
  • Bachelor's degree in a relevant technical/business field required; Master's Degree preferred. Requires a minimum of 12 years of relevant experience in a wide range of complex situation
  • Broad and deep knowledge of own technical or professional discipline
  • Recognize professional accounting qualification
  • Fluent in English
  • Strong leadership, influencing and communication skills
  • Role demands sound judgement and ability to influence and work with diverse groups and senor leadership in the company
  • Strong planning and performance management experience
  • Strong technical knowledge of financial reporting, Group and IFRS standards

