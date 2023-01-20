Finance Manager - bp AKR

The Finance Manager is a secondment role in bp AKR, a joint venture of BP and AKR Corporation to establish and build a strong retail fuel business in Indonesia and is responsible for integrating the full suite of Finance accountabilities and ensuring these are managed and delivered effectively for the business. In particular, the Finance Manager is responsible, in [partnership with the embedded Finance team for ensuring all accounting, report, control, planning and performance management activities are performed accurately, timely and efficiently. The Finance Manager will support the President and Vice President Director for the bp AKR JV and will report to the JV Finance Director.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: