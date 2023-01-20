Finance Manager - bp AKR

Job summary

The Finance Manager is a secondment role in bp AKR, a joint venture of BP and AKR Corporation to establish and build a strong retail fuel business in Indonesia and is responsible for integrating the full suite of Finance accountabilities and ensuring these are managed and delivered effectively for the business. In particular, the Finance Manager is responsible, in [partnership with the embedded Finance team for ensuring all accounting, report, control, planning and performance management activities are performed accurately, timely and efficiently. The Finance Manager will support the President and Vice President Director for the bp AKR JV and will report to the JV Finance Director.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Provide assurance and prudent control over financial and accounting activities and reports integrity while harmonizing key systems and process

Lead the development of annual and long-term business plan, safeguard the executions, identify saving opportunities and escalate potential deficiencies as necessary

Accountable for providing financial assurance on investment appraisal, economic modelling and business case, including its alignment key business assumptions

Produce high quality financial reports and performance analysis to support business decision making

Manage company cashflow and working capital including regular connectivity with company main bank and bp & AKR treasury

Ensure compliance of company Code of Conduct and business ethics, including regular monitoring on gift and entertainment, conflict of interest and sponsorship activities

Lead risk management review periodically with JV risk owners (quarterly and annually), asses bp net exposure on each identified risk and monitor the mitigation plan

Manage external auditors (government and partners) and utilize provide proven findings as improvement opportunities

Actively contribute to JV leadership through BoD, BoC, Shareholders and external meeting (Government and third parties) creating all reports and presentations required for the JV itself as well as each Shareholder as and when required

Manage and monitoring taxation, insurance and banking activities