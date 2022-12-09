Site traffic information and cookies

Finance Manager (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141126BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Ensure all financial requirements of tender competitions are identified and solutions are found to meet these through the bidding process
  • Create new finance tool set in line with the offshore wind operating model – this includes project specific budget and control; quarterly, annual and long term plan; cost and capex analysis and country specific offshore wind insights to underlying performance
  • Develop, maintain and continuously improve the tool set for all in-country offshore wind activities to enable efficiency and consistency across regions.
  • Work with business and relevant functions to enable the data flows for actual performance, forecasting and planning
  • Deploy effective digital solutions to enable effective cost management
  • Lead on all finance-owned bp governance requirements
  • Manage the development of project financial modelling and risk analysis in line with the global templates
  • Identify commercial risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks through all project phases
  • Support ad hoc requests from VP Offshore Wind Germany
Our requirements:
  • Degree in Business Administration, Finance or comparable experience (focus on accounting and controlling)
  • Fluent in English and German
  • A minimum of 8 years relevant professional experience as well as practical and in-depth knowledge of controlling in power generation or related sectors: ideally paired with relevant experience in the field of accounting
  • Profound Experience with Excel, Power Point, and ideally Power BI
  • Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence
  • Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects preferable
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

