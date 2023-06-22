Finance / Marketing Internship Turkey

Job summary



Marketing Internship role:

We propose an opportunity for students graduating in 2024 to participate in Summer Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.

We are seeking an individual with a particular interest to join our Marketing team within Lubricants department on a temporary basis from 1 August until 30 September 2023. In this position, interns will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of the team.

Type of internship: voluntary



Key accountabilities:

Supports to track brand channel performance and the yearly marketing spend in line with plans

Participate and contribute to marketing activities

Takes part in managing the relationships with agencies/3rd parties

Assisting promotional activities

Essential education and job requirements:

3rd year Bachelor degree students graduating in 2024

Marketing, Business Administration, educational background

Knowledge of MS Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

Turkish citizenship

Fluent English

Russian language is a preference

