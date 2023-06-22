Finance / Marketing Internship Turkey

Marketing Internship role:
We propose an opportunity for students graduating in 2024 to participate in Summer Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.
We are seeking an individual with a particular interest to join our Marketing team within Lubricants department on a temporary basis from 1 August until 30 September 2023. In this position, interns will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of the team.
Type of internship: voluntary
Key accountabilities: