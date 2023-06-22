Site traffic information and cookies

Finance / Marketing Internship Turkey

  • Location Türkiye - Istanbul - Istanbul
  • Travel required
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 148599BR
  • Experience level
Job summary


Marketing Internship role:
We propose an opportunity for students graduating in 2024 to participate in Summer Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.
We are seeking an individual with a particular interest to join our Marketing team within Lubricants department on a temporary basis from 1 August until 30 September 2023. In this position, interns will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of the team.
Type of internship: voluntary

Key accountabilities:

  • Supports to track brand channel performance and the yearly marketing spend in line with plans
  • Participate and contribute to marketing activities
  • Takes part in managing the relationships with agencies/3rd parties
  • Assisting promotional activities
Essential education and job requirements:
  • 3rd year Bachelor degree students graduating in 2024
  • Marketing, Business Administration, educational background
  • Knowledge of MS Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
  • Turkish citizenship
  • Fluent English
  • Russian language is a preference
Desirable job requirements:
  • A proactive, self-directed approach and the ability to learn quickly, strong analytical thinking, communication and teamwork skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills with the ability to interact at all levels of the organization in English

