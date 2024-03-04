Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

BPX Energy is a leading player in the oil and gas industry, committed to innovation and sustainable practices. We're seeking a talented and motivated Finance Performance Analyst to join our team. If you're passionate about analyzing financial performance, understanding cash flow dynamics, and evaluating technical risks in the oil and gas sector, we want to hear from you.

Position Overview:

As a Finance Performance Analyst at BPX Energy, you will play a vital role in assessing and optimizing the financial and operational performance of our organization. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to our mission of efficient and sustainable energy production. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gain insights into cash flow, cost structures, and technical risks, enabling us to make informed decisions and enhance our competitive edge.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze and report on cash inflows and outflows across various projects and operations within the oil and gas sector.

Assess cost structures, identify areas for cost optimization, and recommend strategies to enhance financial performance.

Collaborate with technical teams to evaluate and understand technical risks and uncertainties within the industry.

Develop and maintain financial models and performance metrics to monitor the health of our projects and operations.

Financial modeling, valuation, comparable & relative value analyses and market-specific analysis

Generate insightful reports and presentations for senior management, providing data-driven recommendations.

Stay up-to-date with industry activity to ensure competitive advantage.

Perform ad-hoc financial analysis and provide support for decision-making processes.



Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics. A Master's degree is a plus.

Proven experience in financial analysis, preferably within the oil and gas industry.

Strong quantitative and analytical skills.

Curiosity and willingness to learn.

Strong work ethic, and ability to take lead in problem solving.

Ability to work collaboratively and efficiently in a team-oriented environment.

Strong problem-solving and critical thinking abilities.



What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

A collaborative and innovative work environment.

A chance to make a meaningful impact in the oil and gas industry.

Commitment to sustainability and responsible energy production.

If you are a proactive and detail-oriented analyst with a passion for the oil and gas sector, we encourage you to apply. Join our team at BPX Energy and help us drive performance excellence in the energy industry.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $88,000 - $120,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

