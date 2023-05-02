Finance Planning and Performance Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!



The Finance Planning & Performance Analyst is one of several analyst roles within the Planning & Performance Management (PPM) team, supporting bp’s Customers & Products (C&P) business in Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China and India).



PPM Analysts play an essential role in ensuring that financial planning and performance reporting processes run smoothly, providing forward-looking data to senior management to inform strategic direction and short-term decision making. Analyst roles support specific parts of the C&P business by identifying key business drivers and providing insightful analysis that will drive performance and support the delivery of the business strategy.



The Opportunity

This role provides an overview of the C&P business from a financial standpoint and is an excellent foundation and opportunity for anyone looking to better understand the entirety of bp’s Customers & Products business in Asia Pacific. The role also provides connections to bp’s global finance community, to share and develop global best practices, particularly in the areas of data analytics and integrated business planning.

Work closely with business teams to provide analytical support, create reports and insights around sales, margins, costs and cash flow including actuals and financialised forecasts for the current quarter, current year and multi-year strategic outlook.

Develop detailed and robust financial forecasts which incorporate all available data with respect to market environment, expected sales, margins, cost interventions, delivery from capital investment programs, etc.

Ensure that Finance stays fully connected and engaged so that the forecasts are trusted and owned by the business, and management feels supported and values the input that Finance provides.

Provide quality business level commentary on performance.

Work closely with digital experts on automation, data asset optimisation & creation of insightful reporting.

Tertiary qualification in Business, Finance, Economics, Data Analytics

Performance reporting for large scale organisations.

Ability to present to senior leaders of the organisation as it relates to performance reporting & insights.

Ability to provide interpretation and challenge as it relates to performance insights & analysis.

Ability to systematise and simplify underlying processes to support efficiency and streamlining of activity sets.

Understanding of Business Intelligence and Data Assets, exposure or experience using Power BI or similar data analytical/visualisation tools.

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Pursue systematic management through standardisation, streamlining and simplification.

Possess a growth mindset with a commitment to knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.