Finance Planning and Performance Analyst

.
At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow. Would you like to build your career will a global organization that matters to this world? Here is your opportunity!
The Finance Planning & Performance Analyst is one of several analyst roles within the Planning & Performance Management (PPM) team, supporting bp’s Customers & Products (C&P) business in Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China and India).
PPM Analysts play an essential role in ensuring that financial planning and performance reporting processes run smoothly, providing forward-looking data to senior management to inform strategic direction and short-term decision making. Analyst roles support specific parts of the C&P business by identifying key business drivers and providing insightful analysis that will drive performance and support the delivery of the business strategy.
The Opportunity
This role provides an overview of the C&P business from a financial standpoint and is an excellent foundation and opportunity for anyone looking to better understand the entirety of bp’s Customers & Products business in Asia Pacific. The role also provides connections to bp’s global finance community, to share and develop global best practices, particularly in the areas of data analytics and integrated business planning.