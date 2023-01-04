Finance Procurement (Intern) - Chicago, IL

Job summary

The Procurement summer internship provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business. This internship features challenging project work, combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. You will have the chance to learn from some of the most talented professionals in Procurement and will work alongside co-workers in Finance, Maintenance, Capital Projects, and Operations. This dynamic business is fast-paced yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills. Each intern is placed on an existing team within Procurement:

Site Procurement

Maintenance Services

Project Services

Engineered Equipment

Manufacturing Operations

We develop each intern to be an integral part of the team’s success. You receive support from managers, mentors, and peers throughout the summer. While interacting with a variety of people, you will learn about our global business and add unique value to our group through your work. Interns gain exposure to Finance, Supply, and Sales & Marketing.

Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Finance Program upon earning their degree. As a part of this program, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Our summer internship program provides hands-on and career-specific experience working full-time. You will work on real projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. Also, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial, and full of incredible opportunities.

Every year, we take interns studying a range of disciplines into our summer internship program, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate.

Minimum Requirements

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate to Chicago, IL

Graduating December 2023 through May 2024

Preferred Requirements