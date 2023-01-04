Finance Procurement (Intern) - Houston, TX

The Procurement summer internship provides an excellent introduction to a multi-faceted global business. This internship features challenging project work, combined with numerous learning and development opportunities. You will have the chance to learn from some of the most talented professionals in Procurement and will work alongside co-workers in Finance, Maintenance, Capital Projects, and Operations. This dynamic business is fast-paced yet casual and conducive to learning and building new skills. Each intern is placed on an existing team within Procurement: