Finance Senior Manager (Castrol)

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Finance Group



Grade E Responsible for all Castrol business planning and performance management processes globally. This position is the key business partner for the SVP Castrol and VP Finance providing insights on Castrol performance and support for reviews with key stakeholders. The key accountability is to ensure robust performance insight, challenge and intervention to deliver the Castrol plan commitments. This position is a member of the Castrol Finance Leadership Team and the C&P PPM Leadership team. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working



Leading a team of 10 including central analysts and embedded performance unit PPM Managers

Financial MI preparation and insights. Providing support to the SVP Castrol / VP Finance in performance conversations; providing challenge and insight to the performance units and functions to support delivery.

Annual planning process. Development of the financial plan, engagement materials and top-down / bottom-up plan process.

Modernising performance management processes and tools, including leveraging new digital technologies and advanced analytics. This includes implementing the SAP Analytics Cloud planning/forecasting tool and dashboard visualisations through Power BI.

Contributor to developing the cash strategy, milestones for delivery, and active monitoring to ensure delivery of sustainable working capital targets including inventory, creditors and debtors management.

Financialisation of the Castrol long term plan and 3-year roadmap.

Responsible for the Castrol elements of external reporting, including the quarterly stock exchange announcement, annual report narrative and other investor relations materials as needed.

Owns delivery of the business performance review with the SVP C&P and all submissions of financial data and insights into C&P / head office.

Identify and execute opportunities to simplify reporting requirements through continuous improvement initiatives.

Assists in the embedding of ways of working with Global Business Services.

Assisting the auditors and providing evidence of central activities that support the control environment.

Project activity from time to time as required.

. Legal entity Director for Castrol Limited.

Education: Degree level. Recognised professional accountancy qualification is desirable (e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA).

Commercial orientation and exceptional financial and analytical skills.

Strategic thinking – ability to balance the short and the long-term imperatives of business delivery; creative and innovative in approach.

Global perspectives – ability to integrate a high level of global business awareness in the decision-making process.

Committed, passionate and decisive – a strong bias for performance and action, rationalizing the options vs. desired outcomes.

Strong team management / influencing skills and ability to drive coherence in decision making within a team situation while considering diverse viewpoints. Ability to lead, inspire and motivate people by empowering them to deliver distinctive results.

Cross-cultural sensitivity – good team spirit and ability to network and partner across multiple dimensions / stakeholder groups – business, functions and geographies.

Safety leadership – passionate about safety of employees, and relentless focus on issues like workload, stress and fatigue to ensure everyone goes home safely every day.

– passionate about safety of employees, and relentless focus on issues like workload, stress and fatigue to ensure everyone goes home safely every day. Strong written and presentation skills.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.