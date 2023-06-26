Finance Senior Manager - Labour and Benefits

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

OB&C Finance is a leading finance entity for the bp Group, our customers, and our people. We uniquely support Group and businesses providing financial analysis, commercial finance support and strong business partnering. We ensure effective financial control through maintaining a strong control environment and drive performance through providing insights and challenge in an efficient way.

The Labor & Benefits Senior Finance Manager (SFM) will report to the VP OB&C Finance, bp America. The SFM partners with the Global P&C Benefits & Reward teams providing finance expertise and knowledge. Provide financial assurance for over $3B in US labour & benefits costs and $10B in Benefits obligations. Lead four direct reports and the activities of ten GBS team members. Partner with bp’s Actuarial external partner in reviewing financial reporting implications on divestments and significant transactions as it relates to the US Benefit Plans. Collaborate with US P&C Benefits on strategic initiatives including cost optimization actions on new Benefit plan features and renewals.

To be successful in this role, you will need to have a broad knowledge of finance including experience with commercial finance, business partnering, accounting policy, financial process and controls, strong organizational skills, and a drive to succeed. You will work to create enduring commercial relationships that support the delivery of our external commitment.

This role will provide the candidate with an excellent opportunity to apply a broad range of commercial finance and business partnering skills while deepening their leadership skills.

Key accountabilities

Partner with US operating businesses, Enabler teams (P&C Payroll, Benefits & Systems, Treasury Pensions, Legal, GBS, etc) and US benefits service vendors to ensure labor and benefits costs are accurately reflected in the financials (internal and external).

Lead Planning & Forecasting activities for US benefits

Ensure a sound internal control environment while assessing regulation changes and ensuring impacts are accurately calculated, communicated, and represented in financials and applicable regulatory filings.

Responsible for the accurate and timely generation of financial statements in accordance with US Benefit Plans requirements and IFRS for US Benefits activity

Lead the annual US Benefit plans audits performed by Deloitte.

Proactively engage and partner with the Business and Enablers, most notably US P&C Benefits & US Legal, in preparation of quarterly materials to the BP Corporation North America Investment and Benefits Committee.

Lead the Labour & Benefits team in day-to-day delivery and develop talent for the future through coaching, mentoring and on the job development.

Ensure performance management deliverables are completed and provided timely for GFO, quarterly reviews, due diligence, annual plans.

Network and maintain strong partnering relationships with US HR Benefits, Treasury-Group Pension Legal, Treasury Finance and numerous external providers (OSP) on the benefit plans/trusts administration and accounting.

Consult with BP’s Accounting Policy and Legal teams on latest guidance from FASB, governmental agencies, and IAS to identify potential accounting and reporting issues.

Coordinate with BP’s actuaries and BP’s Corporate Pension & Finance Investments team on the computation of the US pension and Other Post-retirement Employee Benefits (OPEB) liabilities and expense in accordance with IAS 19R.

Coordinate with external auditors for the required benefit plan audits.

Review financial statements and required governmental reports and filings to ensure accuracy and timely completion.

Coordinate required SEC reporting with respect to the benefit plans.

Coordinate the preparation of IRS Form 990 tax returns required for the trusts.

Essential Education

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, finance, or business-related discipline from an accredited university

Essential experience and job requirements

Minimum 10+ years in progressively responsible finance, accounting, and/or reporting roles.

Strong leadership and people management skills.

Strong business partnering skills.

Sound understanding of the GRM and Accounting Policy issues.

Excellent communication and influencing skill

Foundational understanding of bp’s Financial systems and processes (SAP. GFO, etc.)

Strong continuous improvement focus.

Energetic and motivating.

Establishes respect and takes personal accountability.

Ability to manage multiple priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Advanced Degree or Certification: MBA, CPA, etc.

Knowledge of US GAAP standards related to employee benefits plans.

Experience in Employee Benefit reporting with a public accounting firm, trustee and/or benefits administrator.

Proficient with regulatory filings and web-based applications (i.e., trustee or administrator’s websites).

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.