Finance Senior Manager - Labour and Benefits

OB&C Finance is a leading finance entity for the bp Group, our customers, and our people. We uniquely support Group and businesses providing financial analysis, commercial finance support and strong business partnering. We ensure effective financial control through maintaining a strong control environment and drive performance through providing insights and challenge in an efficient way.
The Labor & Benefits Senior Finance Manager (SFM) will report to the VP OB&C Finance, bp America. The SFM partners with the Global P&C Benefits & Reward teams providing finance expertise and knowledge. Provide financial assurance for over $3B in US labour & benefits costs and $10B in Benefits obligations. Lead four direct reports and the activities of ten GBS team members. Partner with bp’s Actuarial external partner in reviewing financial reporting implications on divestments and significant transactions as it relates to the US Benefit Plans. Collaborate with US P&C Benefits on strategic initiatives including cost optimization actions on new Benefit plan features and renewals.
To be successful in this role, you will need to have a broad knowledge of finance including experience with commercial finance, business partnering, accounting policy, financial process and controls, strong organizational skills, and a drive to succeed. You will work to create enduring commercial relationships that support the delivery of our external commitment.
This role will provide the candidate with an excellent opportunity to apply a broad range of commercial finance and business partnering skills while deepening their leadership skills.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting
