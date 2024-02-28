Finance Special Projects Analyst

Entity:Finance
The role of our Special Projects Analyst will be to support the delivery of SAP PRI projects across the Global Power Trading Americas team (GPTA) and will report to the Senior Manager of GFS Special Projects. The GPTA team is responsible for supporting the largest gas marketer in North America. It's an exciting time to be a part of a high performing collaborative team which supports the largest customer base within GPTA. The gas trading business is continuously evolving in the pursuit of supporting bp's low carbon ambitions. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and delivering world-class customer-led products, services, and platforms, and you could be a part of our team.
This position holder will gain broad exposure to the senior leadership team GPTA finance, global finance, and commercial functions. This position is particularly suited for candidates with recognized leadership potential and aspirations for senior level leadership.
This role will be based out of our Houston, TX office.
This role works closely with 3rd party vendors and Finance & Risk Stakeholders to deliver PRI requirements. Incumbents in this role will have a deep understanding of how PRI works, PRI master data, FBW process, and underlying business processes that support the recording of transactions in PRI. This will include:
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
