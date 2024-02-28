Finance Special Projects Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the role

The role of our Special Projects Analyst will be to support the delivery of SAP PRI projects across the Global Power Trading Americas team (GPTA) and will report to the Senior Manager of GFS Special Projects. The GPTA team is responsible for supporting the largest gas marketer in North America. It's an exciting time to be a part of a high performing collaborative team which supports the largest customer base within GPTA. The gas trading business is continuously evolving in the pursuit of supporting bp's low carbon ambitions. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and delivering world-class customer-led products, services, and platforms, and you could be a part of our team.

This position holder will gain broad exposure to the senior leadership team GPTA finance, global finance, and commercial functions. This position is particularly suited for candidates with recognized leadership potential and aspirations for senior level leadership.

This role will be based out of our Houston, TX office.

Key Accountabilities

This role works closely with 3rd party vendors and Finance & Risk Stakeholders to deliver PRI requirements. Incumbents in this role will have a deep understanding of how PRI works, PRI master data, FBW process, and underlying business processes that support the recording of transactions in PRI. This will include:

Support the 3rd party vendors with build and testing activities, developing robust cutover plans, and conduct PRI training.

Serve as the PRI subject matter expert to resolve ad-hoc issues, develop training materials, and document business processes.

Define management of change (MoC) impacts and ensure they are addressed as part of the project go-live

Work closely with the business to define master data requirements (GL accounts, chain prefixes, cost centers, profit centers, vendor and customer data, etc.) and raise requests for new master data

Support transfer of GL balances and SAP open items to new PRI companies

Perform tie-out of converted balances to FBW and work closely with the ARC Manager to provide sign-off to Group Finance

Define business stability metrics

Support business with early life support (ELS) and address issues that arise during the ELS period

Essential Education and Experience

Finance/Business degree and/or recognised professional qualification.

5+ years of experience in a physical or financial trading environment; preferably energy

Experience using SAP PRI and underlying knowledge of PRI master data

Understanding of business processes and controls needed to record transactions in PRI for head office or commodity activity.

Accomplished with Finance reporting & presentation tools such as MS Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams

Ability to analyse and manipulate detailed data and distil the information into key messages for use at all levels of the organization, particularly senior management.

High level of initiative, motivation, and energy. Proven ability to think and operate strategically; Strong capability to get things done and results orientated; Strong problem- solving skills and ability to develop creative solutions to complex issues.

Very self-sufficient. There is limited routine to the role, so the successful individual must be pro-active and have excellent interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills.

Ability to engage all levels of the origination and establish credibility with peers and senior executives Team player exhibiting high levels of inclusive behaviour with cross-culture sensitivity/awareness.

Capability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks, assimilate data and perform analysis on a diverse range of issues.

Strong ability to prepare presentations.

Desired Experience / Qualification

Project management experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.