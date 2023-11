Finance Strategy & Process Analyst - Cost Management

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.



The GBS Finance Strategy & Process Analyst is part of the Finance Transformation and Innovation team, which includes the role of Global Process Ownership (GPO) for Finance. This team provides support to the GBS Finance, Strategy & Process Excellence, Finance Process Manager / Finance Process Lead in exercising the accountabilities of the GPO in line with the GPO Policy and the process scope defined by BP’s Enterprise Activity Model.

The Finance Process Architect will assist in the identification, planning and execution of business process management projects, specifically in the areas of cost management (manpower and overhead costs), payroll accounting and the processes around the allocations of costs to different entities interfacing with the operational delivery teams, to ensure process consistency across regional and organizational boundaries.

The role will facilitate Process Advisory Groups to ensure process standardization is achieved, efficiencies are identified and realized, and automation is maximiser.

The Finance Process Architect will need to maintain high standards of communication, and determination to drive the finance process standardization and transformation agenda.

For the cost management, payroll accounting and cost allocations processes within the Finance scope, the Finance Process Architect will:

Define process standards for owned R2R processes in line with the Global Process Design Standards framework.

Drive the adoption of standardization of end-to-end R2R processes, working closely with delivery centers and embedded teams. In doing do so, govern any variation to process standards and ongoing compliance.

Recommend process improvement and system changes to enhance process standardization, drive simplification, improve control and enable transparency of performance.

Conduct impact assessment on legislative changes identified by operational entities which impact existing Global Process Design changes and develop plan to update all impacted standards ahead of the effective date of the change.

Support the broader network of R2R process experts and practitioners to ensure effective engagement and to aid in the effectiveness of governance forums. Foster learning and sharing of best practices, ensuring alignment with the end-to-end process objectives.

Ensure that global projects e.g. payroll are aligned with the global processes.

Monitor the compliance with process controls embedded in the processes to ensure that the operational team are operating using standardized processes and related controls.

Support the regular review of activities performed by delivery centers and embedded teams to ensure compliance to strategy.

As one of the main content experts for R2R global process design, provide process expertise and knowledge to stakeholder and practitioners as required.

Identify internal and external process benchmarks and best-practices, including potential tactical automation solutions that could drive efficiencies.

Identify requirements for global process performance dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and total cost to serve for agreed R2R processes and agree approach for development.

For specific transformation projects within the GBS Finance scope, the Finance Process Manager will support:

Appraise studies to define potential solutions, with associated high-level timeline and benefits case.

The selection of the target solution

The Define of project delivery phases, depending on the nature and scale of the project in question.

Establish the agenda for and facilitate R2R Process Advisory Groups and GBS R2R Service Delivery Network sessions with R2R Operational leads and Business Optimization teams.

Support the broader network of R2R process experts and practitioners to ensure effective engagement and to aid in the effectiveness of governance forums. Foster learning and sharing of best practices, ensuring alignment with the end-to-end process objectives.

Support the regular review of activities performed by delivery centers and embedded teams to ensure compliance to sourcing strategy.

As one of the main content experts for R2R global process design, provide process expertise and knowledge to stakeholder and practitioners as required.

Identify internal and external process benchmarks and best-practices, including potential tactical automation solutions that could drive efficiencies.

Identify requirements for global process performance dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and total cost to serve for agreed R2R processes and agree approach for development.

For specific transformation projects within the GBS Finance scope, the Finance Process Manager will support:

Appraise studies to define potential solutions, with associated high-level timeline and benefits case.

The selection of the target solution

The Define and / or Execution of project delivery phases, depending on the nature and scale of the project in question.

Degree qualified or equivalent qualification

Record to Report operational experience.

Demonstrated experience in writing proposals and business cases.

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Record to Report operational experience.

Demonstrated experience in writing proposals and business cases.

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Previous operational experience of operational accounting in payroll accounting

Knowledge of the CO SAP module



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.