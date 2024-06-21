Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The GBS Finance Strategy & Process Manager is part of the Finance Transformation and Innovation team, which includes the role of Global Process Ownership (GPO) for Finance. This team provides support to the GBS Finance, Strategy & Process Excellence, Finance Process Manager / Finance Process Lead in exercising the accountabilities of the GPO in line with the GPO Policy and the process scope defined by BP’s Enterprise Activity Model.

The Finance Process Manager will assist in the identification, planning and execution of business process management projects, specifically in the areas of manual journals & OIM and its associated processes talking to the operational delivery teams, to ensure process consistency across regional and interpersonal boundaries.

The role will facilitate Process Advisory Groups to ensure process standardisation is achieved, efficiencies are identified and realized and automation is improved.

The Finance Process Manager will need to maintain high standards of communication, and determination to drive the finance process standardisation and transformation agenda.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Finance Process Manager will:

Define process standards for owned R2R processes in line with the Global Process Design Standards framework

Drive the adoption of standardisation of end-to-end R2R processes, working closely with delivery centres and embedded teams. In doing do so, govern any variation to process standards and ongoing compliance.

Recommend process improvement and system changes to improve process standardisation, drive simplification, improve control and enable clarity of performance.

Conduct impact assessment on legislative changes identified by operational entities which impact existing Global Process Design changes and develop plan to update all impacted standards ahead of the effective date of the change

Support the broader network of R2R process authorities and practitioners to ensure effective engagement and to aid in the efficiency of governance forums. Develop learning and sharing of standard methodologies, ensuring alignment with the end-to-end process objectives.

Ensure that global projects e.g. Blackline are completed in alignment with the global processes.

Define the key critical metrics and PPIs and develop dashboards for the timely reporting of these. Monitor and intervene with the where interventions are identified.

Supervise the compliance with process controls embedded in the processes to ensure that the operational team are operating using standardised processes and related controls.

Provide assertion to the control teams that the standardised processes and associated controls have operated as crafted and that any process deviations have not resulted in a control gap.

Support the regular review of activities performed by delivery centres and embedded teams to ensure compliance to strategy

As one of the main content guides for R2R global process design, provide process expertise and knowledge to customer and practitioners as required.

Identify internal and external process benchmarks and best-practices, including potential tactical automation solutions that could drive efficiencies.

Identify requirements for global process performance dashboards that provide awareness of process performance and total cost to serve for agreed R2R processes and agree approach for development.

Strong interpersonal, influencing skill and ability to lead significant organizational change conversation within GBS and Business partners to drive process standardisation.

For specific transformation projects within the GBS Finance scope, the Finance Process Manager will support:

Appraise studies to define potential solutions, with associated high-level timeline and benefits case.

The selection of the target solution

The Define of project delivery phases, depending on the nature and scale of the project in question

Establish the agenda for and facilitate R2R Process Advisory Groups and GBS R2R Service Delivery Network sessions with R2R Operational leads and Business Optimisation teams.

Support the broader network of R2R process authorities and practitioners to ensure effective engagement and to aid in the efficiency of governance forums. Develop learning and sharing of the best standard methodologies ensuring alignment with the end-to-end process objectives.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

Degree or equivalent experience qualified or equivalent qualification

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Record to Report operational experience.

Confirmed experience in writing proposals and arguments

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools





