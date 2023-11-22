Finance Strategy & Process Manager - Recharges

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for providing advanced internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, engaging with project and business teams to understand their requirements, analyzing and measuring the effectiveness of existing business processes and developing sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.



The GBS Finance Strategy & Process Manager is part of the Finance Transformation and Innovation team, which includes the role of Global Process Ownership (GPO) for Finance. This team provides support to the GBS Finance, Strategy & Process Excellence, Finance Process Manager / Finance Process Lead in exercising the accountabilities of the GPO in line with the GPO Policy and the process scope defined by BP’s Enterprise Activity Model.

The Global Process Owner (GPO) in Finance is a strategic leadership role responsible for overseeing, optimizing, and standardizing financial processes on a global scale within an organization. The GPO serves as the primary point of contact for

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

For the recharges processes within the Finance scope, the Finance Process Manager will:

Process Governance and Optimization:

Define, design, and maintain standardized financial processes across the entire group.

Continuously assess and optimize processes to improve efficiency, accuracy, and effectiveness, in line with group strategy.

Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure process performance.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Collaborate with various enablers and businesses to align financial processes with overall business strategies.

Work closely with I&E teams to implement and streamline financial systems and technologies.

Risk Management and Compliance:

Ensure compliance with regulatory standards, industry best practices, and internal policies.

Mitigate financial risks by implementing robust controls and checks within processes.

Global Standardization:

Drive the standardization of financial processes across all businesses and enablers, ensuring consistency and compliance.

Develop and communicate standardized policies, procedures, and GPDS globally.

Change Management:

Lead change initiatives, managing and guiding teams through process improvements and implementations.

Communicate changes effectively to stakeholders and ensure buy-in from relevant parties.

Provide training and resources to finance teams across the globe to ensure understanding and adherence to standardized processes.

Develop and maintain documentation, manuals, and training materials.

Performance Monitoring and Reporting:

Regularly monitor process performance and financial metrics to identify areas for improvement.

Generate and present reports to senior management and the governance groups, highlighting achievements, challenges, and proposed improvements.

The Recharges Global Process Owner in Finance plays a pivotal role in ensuring the efficiency, compliance, and standardization of the process globally, contributing significantly to the overall success and stability of the organization.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree qualified or equivalent qualification

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive experience in finance, with a strong understanding of financial processes and operations.

Proven track record in process optimization, standardization, and change management.

In-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance standards in the finance domain.

Strong leadership and communication skills, capable of working effectively across diverse teams and cultures and all levels within the organisation.

Proficiency in leveraging financial systems and technologies to streamline processes.

Analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to make data-driven decisions.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Previous operational experience of accounting & finance function

Knowledge of the financial master data structures and reporting



