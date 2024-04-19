This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

The Finance Strategy & Process Manager Supply and Inventory Accounting (S&IA) acts as the Global Process Owner (GPO) Transformation and Innovation team, which includes the role of all GPO’s for Finance. This team provides support to GBS Finance, Strategy & Process Excellence, Finance Process Lead in exercising the accountabilities of the GPO in line with the GPO Policy and the process scope defined by BP’s Enterprise Activity Model. The GPO assumes overall responsibility for overseeing and optimizing the end-to-end supply and inventory management process for the BP Group

The Finance Strategy & Process Manager S&IA will assist in the identification, planning and execution of business process management projects, specifically in the areas of supply & inventory accounting and its associated processes interfacing with the operational delivery teams, to ensure process consistency across regional and organizational boundaries.

Responsible for enabling and driving individuals within the organization to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.

Act as a key point of contact during transitions and sourcing questions, to help the organization with right-placing activities.

The role will work in conjunction with operational teams, internal and external stakeholders to ensure process standardization is achieved, efficiencies are identified and realized, and automation is maximized.

The Finance Strategy & Process Manager S&IA will maintain high standards of communication, and determination to drive the finance process standardization and transformation agenda.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Strategic Planning:

Developing and implementing strategies and controls for efficient and effective supply chain management and inventory control for midstream product optimization and operations across all regions where the company operates.

Process Optimization:

Identifying areas for improvement within the supply and inventory management processes for Refinery & Terminal activity, implementing best practices to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall controls & performance.

Ensure that global projects are completed and documented in alignment with global processes.

Process Standardization:

Establish and implement standardized processes, procedures, and performance metrics to ensure consistency and alignment across all business units and regions supported by the operational team.

Identify and report deviations from standard process. Drive the adoption of standardization of end-to-end S&IA processes, working closely with stakeholders and embedded teams. In doing do so, govern and mitigate any variation to process standards and ongoing compliance.

Define process standards for owned supply & inventory accounting processes in line with the Global Process Design Standards (GPDS) framework.

Technology Integration:

Evaluating, selecting, and implementing appropriate technologies, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, inventory management software, and data analytics tools, to support supply chain and inventory management objectives.

Recommend process improvement and system changes to enhance process standardization, drive simplification, improve control and enable transparency of performance.

Identify internal and external process benchmarks and best practices, including potential tactical automation solutions that could drive efficiencies.

Risk Management:

Work in conjunction with operations team on an ongoing basis to mitigate risks related to supply chain disruptions, inventory shortages, supplier (product & transportation) reliability, regulatory compliance, and potential control gaps.

Provide assertion to the control teams that the standardised processes and associated controls have operated as designed and that any process deviations have not resulted in a potential control gap.

Stakeholder Relationship Management: Collaborating with third party suppliers as well as internal stakeholders to establish mutually beneficial relationships, negotiate contracts, monitor performance, and drive continuous improvement in supply chain reliability and efficiency.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Working closely with operational teams as well as procurement, production (HVC), logistics, shipping, and finance, to ensure alignment of supply chain and inventory management activities with overall business objectives.

Performance Monitoring and Reporting:

Developing key performance indicators (KPIs) and dashboards to monitor the performance of supply and inventory management processes, providing regular reports to senior management, and initiating corrective actions as needed.

Continuous Improvement:

Leading continuous improvement initiatives to drive innovation, increase agility, and adapt to changing market conditions, supplier/customer demands, and industry trends.

Strong interpersonal, influencing skills and ability to manage significant change management conversation within GBS and Business stakeholders to drive process standardization.

Overall, the Supply and Inventory GPO plays a critical role in driving operational excellence, cost optimization, and customer satisfaction through the effective management of supply chain and inventory processes across the bp group.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree qualified or equivalent qualification

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Supply & Inventory operational experience.

Demonstrated experience in creating and approving business requirement documents, business cases & process mapping.

Knowledge of SAP financial modules, functionality and data structures

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Previous operational experience of supply & inventory management & accounting



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

