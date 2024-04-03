This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



The GBS Finance Strategy & Transformation Senior Manager is part of the Finance Transformation and Innovation team, which includes the role of Global Process Ownership (GPO) for Finance. This team provides support to the GBS Finance, Strategy & Process Excellence, Finance Process Manager / Finance Process Lead in exercising the accountabilities of the GPO in line with the GPO Policy and the process scope defined by BP’s Enterprise Activity Model.

You will be responsible in the identification, planning and execution of business process management projects, specifically in the areas of Record to report processes and its associated processes working with the operational delivery teams and ensuring consistency across regional and organisational boundaries.

The role will facilitate Process Advisory Groups to ensure process standardisation is achieved, efficiencies are identified and realized and automation is improved.

You will need to maintain high standards of communication, and determination to drive the finance process standardisation and transformation agenda!

For the R2R processes within the Finance scope, the Finance Strategy & Transformation Senior Manager will:

Define process standards for owned R2R processes in line with the Global Process Design Standards framework

Leadership of the standardisation/digitisation agenda for assigned processes through development, deployment and compliance to global process design standards (GPDS).

Support the GBS Finance transformation agenda including supporting the development of process strategy within scope

Responsible for helping to build and sustain functional/business specific relationships under the GBS partner management framework.

Support driving diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organisation as well as ensure fairness and transparency in ways of working.

Accountable to support delivery of aspects of organisation capability.

Developing the transformation roadmaps for the Finance function and delivery execution, project & organizational change (global strategic platforms implementations and digital change projects/programmes in all the regional centres).

Owns the relationship and close collaboration with bp’s digital innovation & engineering organisation (I&E), GBS Operations verticals and business groups across bp to deliver the next generation enterprise solutions and top quartile performance.

Drive the adoption of standardisation of end-to-end R2R processes, working closely with delivery centres and embedded teams. In doing do so, govern any variation to process standards and ongoing compliance.

Recommend process improvement and system changes to improve process standardisation, drive simplification, improve control and enable transparency of performance.

Conduct impact assessment on legislative changes identified by operational entities which impact existing Global Process Design changes and develop plan to update all impacted standards ahead of the effective date of the change

Support the broader network of R2R process experts and practitioners to ensure effective engagement and to aid in the efficiency of governance forums. Cultivate learning and sharing of standard methodologies, ensuring alignment with the end-to-end process objectives.

Required to exercise, with care and due diligence, the unique delegations of authority assigned to finance services operated and owned by GBS on behalf of BP group.

Support the coordinated governance model for global process management within GBS Finance, engaging multiple partners and ensuring the right inputs are provided in support of our process standardisation and transformation agenda

Support the design, development and deployment of the process strategy for GBS Finance, bringing content expertise from both within and external to BP

Collaborate with I&E on key changes to the systems landscape at an ERP and non-ERP level as it pertains to the GBS Finance Services portfolio as well as the transformation agenda.

Ensure that global projects are completed in alignment with the global processes.

Define the key critical metrics and PPIs for the R2R processes and develop dashboards for the timely reporting of these. Monitor and intervene with the R2R process hubs where interventions are identified.

Monitor compliance with the policies within the R2R scope, procedure and process controls embedded in the processes to ensure that the operational team are operating using standardised policy, processes and related controls.

Provide assertion to the control teams that the standardised processes and associated controls have operated as crafted and that any process deviations have not resulted in a control gap.

Supporting the regular review of activities performed by delivery centres and embedded teams to ensure compliance to strategy

As one of the main content authorities for R2R global process design, provide process expertise and knowledge to partner and practitioners as required.

Identify internal and external process benchmarks and best-practices, including potential tactical automation solutions that could drive efficiencies.

Identify requirements for global process performance dashboards that provide insight to process performance and total cost to serve for agreed R2R processes and agree approach for development.

Strong interpersonal, influencing skill and ability to lead significant organizational change conversation within GBS and Business partners to drive process standardisation.

For specific transformation projects within the GBS Finance scope, the Finance Strategy & Transformation Senior Manager will support:

Appraise studies to define potential solutions, with associated high-level timeline and benefits case.

The selection of the target solution.

The Define of project delivery phases, depending on the nature and scale of the project in question.

Establish the agenda for and facilitate R2R Process Advisory Groups and GBS R2R Service Delivery Network sessions with R2R Operational leads and Business Optimisation teams.

Degree or equivalent experience qualified or equivalent qualification.

Records to Report operational experience.

Confirmed experience in writing proposals and business scenarios.

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools.

Experience in Finance & Technology with a consistent record in process transformation, digitisation, experimentation with different technologies and technology platforms.

Demonstrative experience in leading transformation strategy/programs in a fast-paced, high-demand, performance delivery environment.

Strong inspirational change leadership at strategic and operational level –must be seen as an innovative leader amongst peers, partners, and external parties.

Finance process expertise.

Leading through change, with a proven track record in assessing business risks and formulating appropriate internal controls.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



