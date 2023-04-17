Finance Strategy and Commercial Evaluation Analyst

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Strategy and Commercial Evaluation Analyst role will primarily conduct financial data analysis, economic modelling, and case development in support of commercial offers and investments within the Americas Lubricants business, supporting the Castrol Americas Business Investment Finance Manager and US strategy.

Working in conjunction with the Senior Commercial Evaluation Analyst, you will support the business by evaluating the economic and strategic viability of new projects/offers and identify value-creating opportunities to enable financial performance through commercial and risk management. Managing data sources, enhancing processes for sourcing assumptions, and ensuring control of data are key to this role.

Key Accountabilities

Work with the Commercial Evaluation Team supporting standard processes within Financial Modeling of Economic Evaluations.

Develop business knowledge of the Lubricants business channels and develop a strong understanding of the value chain to support value chain optimization efforts.

Work with other finance and cross functional teams (Costing, Procurement, Logistics, Supply Chain, Pricing, Marketing, Sales, etc…) to ensure the validity of all data that is used for analysis and modeling.

Own data management responsibilities to streamline assumptions and underlying business data.

Provide timely, proactive, and insightful analysis by using SAP, PowerBI and other MI tools to illustrate performance trends.

Assess the financial and operating strength of new projects and offers for the overall business in order to understand the risks/benefits, following bp’s Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM) and Group Investment and Assurance Process (GIAAP).

Conduct ad hoc analysis to support the Finance and strategy functions and wider organization.

Manage the accuracy of financial model templates and ensure updates are made in accordance to group assumptions

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree (Masters desired), preferably in Finance or

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of Finance work experience preferably within a Commercial team

Solid understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles

Ability to manage ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly transparent team.

Advanced proficiency in Excel

Clear understanding of economic evaluations (ex. DCF analysis)

Strong analytical and quantitative skills

Desirable criteria

Willingness and interest to expand one’s digital abilities by building expertise in data analytics through developing experience within PowerBI, Advanced Excel, and Python.

Experience working with SAP ERP, PowerBI, Power Query, and SalesForce CRM

Previous experience within a commercial finance role modeling customer offers and business investments.

Masters Degree

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!