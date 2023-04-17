Finance Strategy and Commercial Evaluation Analyst

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
The Strategy and Commercial Evaluation Analyst role will primarily conduct financial data analysis, economic modelling, and case development in support of commercial offers and investments within the Americas Lubricants business, supporting the Castrol Americas Business Investment Finance Manager and US strategy.
Working in conjunction with the Senior Commercial Evaluation Analyst, you will support the business by evaluating the economic and strategic viability of new projects/offers and identify value-creating opportunities to enable financial performance through commercial and risk management. Managing data sources, enhancing processes for sourcing assumptions, and ensuring control of data are key to this role.
A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree (Masters desired), preferably in Finance or
Willingness and interest to expand one’s digital abilities by building expertise in data analytics through developing experience within PowerBI, Advanced Excel, and Python.
Experience working with SAP ERP, PowerBI, Power Query, and SalesForce CRM
Previous experience within a commercial finance role modeling customer offers and business investments.
Masters Degree
At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!