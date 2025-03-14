Finance Strategy and Commercial Evaluation Senior Analyst

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.



The Strategy and Commercial Evaluation Analyst will primarily support the Castrol Americas Business Investment Finance Manager to manage data sources, enhance processes for sourcing assumptions, and ensuring control of data.

This role will also conduct financial data analysis, economic modelling, and business case development in support of commercial offers and investments within the Americas Lubricants business. Working in conjunction with the Senior Commercial Evaluation Analyst, the role will support the business by evaluating the economic and strategic viability of new projects/offers and identify value-creating opportunities to enable financial performance through commercial rigor and risk management are key to this role.

Important! Please submit your CV in English



Key accountabilities



• Work within the Commercial Evaluation Team supporting best practices within Financial Modeling of Economic Evaluations.

• Support Latin America finance teams with data analysis, investment analysis, project support, and ad-hoc economic modelling.

• Own data management responsibilities to streamline assumptions and underlying business data. Including tracking of key assumptions used by the Finance team.

• Support trade loan and investment analysis and processes for LATAM and US territories.

• Develop business knowledge of the Lubricants business channels and develop a strong understanding of the value chain to support value chain optimization efforts.

• Ensure the validity of all data that is used for analysis and modeling working in collaboration with other teams, when needed.

• Provide timely, proactive, and insightful analysis by leveraging SAP, PowerBI and other MI tools to illustrate performance trends.

• Assess the financial and operating strength of new projects and offers for the overall business in order to understand the risks/benefits, following bp’s Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM) and Group Investment and Assurance Process (GIAAP).

• Conduct ad hoc analysis to support both the Finance function and wider organization.

• Manage the accuracy of financial model templates and ensure updates are made in accordance to group assumptions



Essential requirements and job criteria



• Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Finance, Economics and/or Business administration

• 5 years of general experience, 2 of them focused on Finance work experience, ideally in a commercial finance role modeling customer offers and business investments

• Solid understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles with a strong analytical and quantitative skills

• Advanced English proficiency is a must, Portuguese is a plus

• Advanced proficiency in Excel

• Clear understanding of economic evaluations (ex. DCF analysis), financial critical metrics, cash flow, balance sheets and business case development



Additional criteria

• Experience working with PowerBI and SAP

• Ability to manage ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly transparent team.

• Able to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within a global structure, cross functional teams, and ensuring effective processes and procedures

• Curious and willing to learn

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate and will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



