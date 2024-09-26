Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to handle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Finance Transformation Lead!

Role Synopsis:

This senior level leadership role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be implementing an optimized operating model and handling the transition of financial operations in a structured and efficient manner.

Key Accountabilities

Transition Leadership:

Own the end-to-end finance transformation program, including transitioning financial processes and teams to new locations and structures.

Develop and complete a detailed project plan, including timelines, resources, and key achievements.

Handle the transition of financial operations to align with the organization’s new strategic objectives.

New Organization Setup:

Implement the new finance organizational model, including establishing roles, responsibilities, and reporting structures.

Lead on recruitment efforts, ensuring the right talent is hired and onboarded, project timelines are met for knowledge transfer and successful become available.

Collaborate with senior leadership and cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with corporate strategy.

Drive cultural and organizational integration of new teams, new governance, and accountability frameworks.

Operating Model Implementation:

Implement, stabilize and optimize a new finance operating model to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Streamline finance processes and align them with new systems, tools, and structures.

Ensure compliance with financial regulations and internal controls within the new operating model.

Organisational Change:

Change management efforts to ensure a smooth transition across the finance organization.

Communicate clearly and effectively with customers at all levels regarding the vision, goals, and progress of the transformation.

Engage with employees, training them on new processes and systems, and ensuring agreement to the new organizational structure.

Customer Management:

Act as the key point of contact between various customers, including finance teams, IT, senior leadership, and external consultants.

Facilitate cross-functional collaboration to ensure detailed integration of the new finance operating model with other business functions.

Provide regular updates to senior management and board members on transition progress and outcomes.

Risk and Issue Management:

Identify potential risks in the transformation process and implement mitigation strategies.

Resolve transition issues promptly and ensure that any delays or challenges are optimally handled.

Performance Metrics:

Establish key performance indicators (critical metrics) to supervise the success of the finance transformation and transition.

Track and report on the progress of the transition, ensuring that financial goals and objectives are met.

Job Requirements:

Job Functional Knowledge

Deep knowledge of PPM and ARC processes, including digital literacy and analysis

Knowledge of key internal policies and external standards in the PPM and ARC scope

Deep Analysis and Insight capability

Critical thinking to address sophisticated situations, balancing conflicting interest and prioritizing the interest of bp

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process quality

Business Expertise

High level of business insight across core bp businesses, understanding key business drivers and regional dynamics across the global bp footprint

Understanding of commercial foresight across key bp commercial constructs

High level of understanding of the external customers and regulatory frameworks within which bp operates

Building strategic understanding of the different businesses/functions and respective priorities

Education and relevant professional experience in planning, accounting, reporting and control

Driving transformation, simplification and standardization across very different businesses and system landscape.

Leadership

Adopt strategic direction and influence key customers with consensus to that direction

Ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines and coach a team with varied strengths and drive high performance

Empower teams to deliver, supporting with clear expectations and effective support

Collaborate and work together within the FP&A team and inspire colleagues to understand and chip in to the strategic direction of the team

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, experience leading others is a must

Problem solving

High level of problem-solving skills required

Resolution of critical issues around key judgements/evaluations

Prioritization of resource demands

Able to work on multiple conflicting priorities and focus on those with the greatest value opportunity

Solution design decisions for new requirements and driving integration across key functions / enablers

Commercial orientational, financial, conceptual and analytical skills – understanding and partnering to drive business imperatives

Nature and Area of Impact:

The role will interact and be the main contact point for Business and Finance leadership teams and will regularly interface within embedded finance and F&PA management

Lead the team providing business planning and performance management and control activities, with significant impact on the supported businesses

Give to the overall engagement, culture, capability & integration within the FP&A function

Interpersonal skills:

Leadership and influence

Relationship building - Cross cultural sensitivity; a true teammate, with an ability to partner across multiple dimensions and customer groups

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Communication (verbal and written) - Good command of written and spoken English

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with shown capability to influence peers & leadership.

Track record of working with team across different geographical boundaries

Driver of change

Experience

Minimum Education: Business/Finance Degree level

Preferred Education: Master’s Degree or equivalent experience. ACCA / ACA / CIMA or similar accounting qualification

Minimum Experience: 15 years of relevant post degree experience in a wide range of complex situations, working across multiple segments including at least 10 years of experience in reporting, planning and controllership.

Preferred Experience:

Shown leadership capabilities, ability to lead global teams and experience within global, complex and matrix organizations.

Oil & Gas experience

Experience in implementing finance shared services or finance center of excellence (COE) models.

Background in handling transitions in global or multi-location organizations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

