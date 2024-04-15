Finance and Logistics Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Compile customer service measurement (In Full on Time – IFOT) and investigate failure reasons

Vet routing and planning schedules to ensure IFOT objective is met

Manage delivery communication to customers

Investigate customer complaints and queries by liaising with customer, BP internal staff and 3PL’s

Manage emergency deliveries by coordinating execution with 3PL’s, customers, CE&O and Sales Representative

Raise credits for customer returns

Run billable freight and resolve discrepancies

OMS Tag – ensure SOPs are updated and action yearly review

Report on Team Monthly Cyberscore

Assist with Team Projects/Initiatives

Support CLT Ops monthly reviews Finance related accountabilities

Ongoing assurance on accrual and payment compliance with bpSA agreed processes

Work closely with colleagues to develop and maintain good strong business relatrionships based on trust and honest discussion.

Plan reports carefully and make well informed decisions in changing reports to suite, a possible multi-user or multi distributor organisation

Participate and be actively involved in process changes which are ongoing to ensure smooth flow of information within the organisation



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.