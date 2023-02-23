Finance and Risk Analyst (Early Career) - Houston, TX

In Trading & Shipping at bp, our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.
As a Finance and Risk Analyst, you will have immediate access to the various trading support roles, from Finance, Risk and Compliance. You will work side by side with some of the best energy trading support professionals in the energy industry. You’ll receive first-hand exposure to how our functional businesses support our supply and trading activities and will contribute to building your long-term career in the organization.
In this role, you will be a part of bp's One Finance program. As a part of this program, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.
One Finance Program: