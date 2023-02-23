Finance and Risk Analyst (Early Career) - Houston, TX

Job summary

In Trading & Shipping at bp, our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

As a Finance and Risk Analyst, you will have immediate access to the various trading support roles, from Finance, Risk and Compliance. You will work side by side with some of the best energy trading support professionals in the energy industry. You’ll receive first-hand exposure to how our functional businesses support our supply and trading activities and will contribute to building your long-term career in the organization.

In this role, you will be a part of bp's One Finance program. As a part of this program, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.

One Finance Program:

A two-year program designed to give you a breadth of experience and the opportunity for professional growth.

Development assignments will be comprised of two 12-month rotations in Trading & Shipping Finance.

Development assignments may be complemented by cross-entity project work to gain global exposure and exposure to other areas of finance.

Consists of a dedicated support network and you will be part of the One Finance community with events, socials and the opportunity to network.

You can expect to undertake role rotations within the following business areas: Financial Accounting and Reporting Commodity Risk Business Management Information (BMI) Operational Excellence Credit Risk Market Risk Commercial Development



Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Our graduate program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial, and full of incredible opportunities.

Minimum Requirements

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

pursuing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate to Houston, TX

1-3 years of relevant work experience in the energy sector or in a finance/accounting role

Preferred Requirements