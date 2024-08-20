This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

*Role synopsis

The Finance and Risk Manager is a role reporting to the VP C&P Capability Hub, is member of the program leadership team and is responsible for

Providing a coordinated view of benefits, including headcount and cost impacts, across all the sub-entity level under the Global Capability Hub (CH) Program scope. Owning the forecasting and analysis of benefits for Project Rugby, including headcount and cost impacts, supervising GFO and Long-Term Plan submissions, and preparing templates required by the Group Transformation Office. Owns the reviews program risks on a periodic basis with project management office, and provides the program head an independent view of financial, compliance and non-financial risks

The Finance and Risk Manager is a core member of the Program team and will be encouraged to take the lead on a range of activities to support financial delivery of program.

*Key accountabilities

This role provides ongoing high-quality support to C&P Capability Hub Leadership team in the delivery of the functional agenda and achievements. Key accountabilities include:

> Developing and maintain a coordinated view of benefits, including headcount and cost impacts, for program across all entities, ensuring a consistent approach for calculating benefit impacts and establishing a regular cadence for preparing and submitting benefit information.

> Coordinate and deliver the performance updates to Leadership team and other customers.

> Communicate with Planning and Performance Management teams, group transformation to keep VP Capability hub and leadership abreast of planning, budgetary and performance targets.

> Owning the preparation of project templates required by the Group Transformation Office, central economic modelling team and support other financial analysis.

> Support Commercial growth by working with Leadership team to deliver fit-for-purpose processes and controls.

> Prepare timely communication materials on a wide range of Finance and Risk topics, including performance, for VP CH and Leadership team.

> Serve as a Finance & Risk representative on various CH committees & reviews.

> Assist in the development of future Finance and Risk talent.

> Provide backup support or work on projects as needed from the VP CH.

*Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required

ACA/ACCA or equivalent

*Essential experience and job requirements

> Previous experience in Finance and planning and performance management of transformation programs

> Ability to lead and influence without authority and build consensus and engagement across teams, functions and geographies meet customer needs.

> Strong analytical skills with the ability to synthesize and interpret sophisticated financial data, and prepare accurate reports and identify actionable insights.

> Proven track record to handle sophisticated projects, interdependencies and navigate interpersonal challenges.

> A strong great teammate who is self-motivated and able to work independently as well as collaboratively.

> Outstanding interpersonal skills, accuracy and attention to detail.

> Highly organised – thinks ahead, strategizes, and has the ability to navigate pressured and ambiguous environments.

> Experience of being a trusted advisor within a team and broader business.

> Excellent communication, presentation, and business skills.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Project Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.