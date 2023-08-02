Financial Accountant

Job summary

You will be supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountability:

- Ensure timely and accurate BP local and group ledger reporting activities for monthly actuals

- Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and models, BP's Values & Behaviors

- Ensure general ledger transactions and results are recorded, reported and controlled with integrity, transparency and in a timely manner and that the business has an effective system of financial controls

- Prepayment accounts control, follow up prepayment recordings throughout the month and ensure the correctness and accuracy of prepayment activities. Create recurring documents in SAP at month-end, manual recording of payments and income transactions when necessary

- Review account reconciliations, financials, and information, ensuring integrity and conformance to Group policy, systems and external requirements

- Run reports, prepare analysis and explanations of reports and accounts, and coordinate preparation of accruals required for the monthly close process, ensuring timely submission.

- Support and work effectively with the broader Finance teams and outsource service providers with queries, new requests and resolving issues

- Work with team members to identify new opportunities for the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, ensuring conformance to internal controls and external reporting

- Be responsible of local venture ATAS invoicing, books & reports, providing information to relevant parties when necessary

- Perform control and reporting activities for monthly realized and unrealized forex/revaluation run entries

- Monthly review of marketing transactions with Marketing Team to ensure all financial issues are done accurately

- ADD / SUP information and reconciliation on a monthly basis

- BSA data preparation for different BS accounts

- Obtain timely submission of actuals and reports supporting the actuals, ensuring that the business and performance teams are informed before submission and they understand the actuals

- Provide monthly variance analysis for actual results

- Support audit teams in accounting and reporting related issues

You will have a university degree in Finance, Reporting and/or Accounting.



It would be essential that you have:

• Minimum 2 years experience in accounting, finance or audit

• Basic knowledge in accounting

• Good IT skills (MS office applications, SAP systems)

• Strong communication and team-playing skills

• Multi-tasking competency

• Fluency in Turkish and English



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.