Financial Accountant

The role is for a Controller for the BP Operated by Others (OBO) Assets in the North Sea Region, namely Culzean, Vorlich and Shearwater. It also encompasses acting as the regional tag for all L&O matters. The role reports to the OBO / Decom Senior Controller and is part of a small team which looks after all Non-Operated and Decommissioning activities for the region. Culzean is a gas field operated by Total where BP has 32% Equity. Vorlich is a subsea oil field which BP has 66% equity in, it is tied back to the Ithaca Operated Stella Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessel . Shearwater (a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) gas field) was divested to Shell (who are also the Operator) in 2021, however BP retained obligations for Decommissioning activity.
Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
The role is for a Controller for the BP Operated by Others (OBO) Assets in the North Sea Region, namely Culzean, Vorlich and Shearwater. It also encompasses acting as the regional tag for all L&O matters. The role reports to the OBO / Decom Senior Controller and is part of a small team which looks after all Non-Operated and Decommissioning activities for the region.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The role involves working closely with the Finance Manager for these assets. Key activities would include:
The role is a business facing one with engagement with Senior External stakeholders.
Key skills and knowledge are:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.