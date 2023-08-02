Financial Accountant

Job summary

The role is for a Controller for the BP Operated by Others (OBO) Assets in the North Sea Region, namely Culzean, Vorlich and Shearwater. It also encompasses acting as the regional tag for all L&O matters. The role reports to the OBO / Decom Senior Controller and is part of a small team which looks after all Non-Operated and Decommissioning activities for the region. Culzean is a gas field operated by Total where BP has 32% Equity. Vorlich is a subsea oil field which BP has 66% equity in, it is tied back to the Ithaca Operated Stella Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessel . Shearwater (a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) gas field) was divested to Shell (who are also the Operator) in 2021, however BP retained obligations for Decommissioning activity.

The role involves working closely with the Finance Manager for these assets. Key activities would include:

Review and approval of Operator billings, preparation and approval of monthly Value of Work Done (VOWD) accruals

Responsible for Master Data requests and approvals

Tracking of Operator Costs vs Approved Budget and Approved Authority for Expenditure’s (AFE)

Review of Finance Memorandum and completion of ARC assurance therein (FM)

Provision of Accounting Policy advice and liaison with Group Policy team as required

Preparation of Quarterly Analytical review (QAR) and Monthly Actuals review and assurance along with associated variance analysis

Support to Quarterly Planning Forecast (QPF) process to ensure forecasts align with expected accounting treatment.

Attendance at Operator Committee Meetings (OCM) and Operator Finance Committee Meetings (Fincom).

Operate associated Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) controls for OBO and provide evidence of successful operation. Liaison with External and Internal audit on SOX controls as required.

Liaise with BP external auditors for the OBO assets as required.

Provide any explanation to GSB Statutory Accounts team for activities within OBO assets along with any statutory impacts not booked in group accounts.

SPCO (Sub Process Control Owner) for all non-Decom Provisions controls for region.

Lead or support annual Joint Venture (JV) audits on the Operator’s billings as necessary

Work with BP’s Hydrocarbon Value Realisation (HVR) teams to understand and assure revenue for Vorlich and Culzean

Act as lead for all L&O matters in region. This can include escalation of matters between region and GBS, explanation of L&O costs and trends to senior leadership and wider control team, support external audit of General and Admin (G&A) costs.

The role is a business facing one with engagement with Senior External stakeholders.

Key skills and knowledge are:

Professional Accounting qualification (CA, ACCA or similar)

Strong communication and analytical skills

Strong influencing skills

Ability to work to tight deadlines

Comfortable with dealing with senior management both internally and externally



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



