Financial Accountant - Reporting

Job summary

We are bp!



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.



We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero.



About the role:



As part of our continued growth, we have a new opportunity for a Financial Accountant to join our busy team. You will be reporting to the Senior Manager Financial Reporting of bp Pension Trustees Limited (BPPTL), within the CFO Finance team of the BP Pension Fund.



Within this role you will primarily be responsible for supporting the delivery of financial reporting activities across the Fund and its supporting organisations.

What you’ll be supporting:

The process for Fund Annual Report and Financial Statements, Entity statutory accounting and reporting, financial regulatory reporting and budgeting and associated reporting

General ledger and quarter close accounting for pension fund legal entities

Supplier onboarding, invoice payments, and IFA activity monitoring

Legal entity accounts planning, coordination, preparation, and auditor liaison for the pension fund legal entities

Provision of BPIM cost transparency reporting to Investment Reporting Team

The pension fund legal entity invoice information to the BP VAT team in the required format

Process to produce the annual One Fund budget and subsequent monitoring of actual costs versus budget and reforecasting

Preparation of Finance related Audit Committee papers

Strive for continuous improvement in process and content and support ad hoc projects.

Effectively collaborating with colleagues across the Fund, as well as with the Fund’s key suppliers, advisors and auditors.

Finance, Accounting & Reporting, Planning & Control

An ability to think strategically to anticipate evolving needs and to adjust to changing circumstances and processes

Challenging current processes and standards and to develop new standardised techniques or approaches to improve the efficiency of the processes.

Logical approach to solving complicated problems

Great networker; able to work effectively with multiple internal and external stakeholders

Confident Excel User

Working with the financial services industry and/or experience of fund accounting

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential part in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​ There is also the chance for support with acquiring relevant accounting qualifications which will be considered in line with our further education and study leave policy.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!