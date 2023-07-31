Financial Accounting Analyst

Job summary

We offer an opportunity to join GBS team as Financial Accounting. You will be responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements. You will be providing GBS Convenience accounting process, accounting & technical expertise and, supporting Team Leader in operations delivery, issue resolution, control and improvement of processes.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Perform prompt and accurate recording of daily shop accounting transactions

Monitor and review shop transactions to check for erroneous entries, ensure corrections are made

Reconcile the relevant systems and journals, ensure that updates are made regularly and in a timely manner

Carry out timely monthly, quarterly and year-end financial close activities in accordance with the group reporting manual and any other relevant standards

Act as subject matter expert for systems and processes, provide advice and information to staff and business partners across BP

Analyse, determine root cause and apply resolutions to escalated problems and complex issues

Provide assurance around internal control processes, including familiarity with SOX and due diligence.

Identify and analyse process & system improvement opportunities, provide recommendations, manage projects to deliver the solutions

Manage operational technical issue handling, tracking, related party engagement, bringing to solution and necessary documentation

Maintain strong relationships with internal and external partners, customers and stakeholders

Lead projects related to new initiatives, changes in processes and systems, new scope

Support Team leader in providing guidance, support, training and mentoring to junior team members and relevant stakeholders

Essential education:

University degree in Business Management, Accounting, Finance or Economics.

Essential experience and requirements:

Minimum 3 years of experience in an accounting department

Knowledge of accounting principles and applications

Successful stakeholder relationship, effective communication, analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong system and technical knowledge, system improvement experience

Advanced level of Turkish and English languages



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



