Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for Financial Accounting Specialist who will be responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, providing administrative and accounting systems support, and assisting with analysis and reporting processes to ensure integrity and conformance to BP's systems and requirements.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Job Description:

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Provide GBS Accounts Payable process, daily invoice process for both P2P and nonP2P vendors.

Following all expense claims in Concur systems for Castrol employees.

Reconciliation between SAP and bank system for all payments.

Perform for all daily and month end activities.

Support business with accountancy information, bookings and SAP/myExpenses.

Following all open items for vendors and employees.

Support review of account reconciliations, financials and information, ensuring integrity and conformance to Group policy, systems and external requirements.

Help to coordinate preparation of accruals required for the monthly close process and ensures timely submission

Develop relationships with internal stakeholders to provide support with queries, issues and ad-hoc requests.

Assist efforts to simplify and standardize accounting and reporting processes, ensuring conformance to internal controls and external reporting

Support the running and analysis of reports and accounts, ensuring that data is retained and meets obligations.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential education:

University degree in Business Management, Accounting, Finance or Economics.

Essential experience and requirements:

Minimum 3 years of experience in an accounting department

Knowledge of accounting principles and applications

Successful stakeholder relationship, effective communication, analytical and problem-solving skills

Knowledge of SAP FI modules

The other skillset:

Accounting for financial instruments

Accounting policy

Accounting processes and financial systems

Agility core practices



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.