Financial Analyst

The role of the Business Unit (BU) Operations Finance team, in conjunction with the BU leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the BU teams) and ensuring accurate financial reporting.



The Finance Analyst is an individual contributor position, reports to the Finance Manager – Operations and directly supports the VP of Permian Operations and team. This position also works closely with the BU Development and Planning team, as well as the BU Operations analysts. The BU Operations Finance Team role is to 1) Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and lead the plan; 2) Manage forecast, variance analysis, and prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals; 3) Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the BU; 4) Performance Management: drive and integrate the BU Monthly Business Review process; and 5) control responsibilities. As a member of the Finance organization the Analyst will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. Finance Analysts in bpx serve as trusted finance advisors to the business.

Key Accountabilities Include Support the VP of Permian Operations and team, including any finance ad hoc requests

Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.

Provide accurate and timely BU performance management information – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.

Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for operations capital, and operating costs as needed

Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making

Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business

Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities

Support investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.

Other duties as assigned

Essential Criteria & Qualifications 4+ years of experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university.