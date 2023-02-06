Site traffic information and cookies

Financial Analyst

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145198BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Grade JResponsible for supporting the capture, analysis and reporting of performance and financial outcomes, collating, checking and preparing data, tracking invoice approvals, and providing assistance in cost forecasting, budget development coordination and finance-related training.

The role of the Business Unit (BU) Operations Finance team, in conjunction with the BU leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the BU teams) and ensuring accurate financial reporting.

The Finance Analyst is an individual contributor position, reports to the Finance Manager – Operations and directly supports the VP of Permian Operations and team. This position also works closely with the BU Development and Planning team, as well as the BU Operations analysts. The BU Operations Finance Team role is to 1) Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and lead the plan; 2) Manage forecast, variance analysis, and prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals; 3) Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the BU; 4) Performance Management: drive and integrate the BU Monthly Business Review process; and 5) control responsibilities. As a member of the Finance organization the Analyst will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. Finance Analysts in bpx serve as trusted finance advisors to the business.

Key Accountabilities Include

  • Support the VP of Permian Operations and team, including any finance ad hoc requests

  • Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.

  • Provide accurate and timely BU performance management information – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.

  • Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for operations capital, and operating costs as needed

  • Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making

  • Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business

  • Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities

  • Support investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.

  • Other duties as assigned

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

  • 4+ years of experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

  • Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

  • Self-starter, works with minimal supervision

  • Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI) is a plus

  • Ability to manage competing priorities

  • Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region

  • Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $60,000-100,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

