Financial Analyst

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.

Role availability in Houston, TX



Key Accountabilities

Support the BU Operations and Development teams, including any finance ad hoc requests

Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.

Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the BU

Provide accurate and timely BU performance management information – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.

Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative

Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for capital, and operating costs as needed

Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making

Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business

Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities

Drive investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.

Other duties as assigned

Experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Engineering, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university. MBA is a plus

Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills

ERP experience (SAP) is a plus

Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills

Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI) is a plus

Ability to manage competing priorities

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region

Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

Knowledge of Aries software is a plus

Essential Qualifications:Desirable Qualifications:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $102,000-$170,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.