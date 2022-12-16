Financial Analyst - Midstream

Job summary

The Midstream Financial Analyst will be responsible for supporting the end-to-end process for budgeting, forecasting and creation of financials/management reporting for 4 Midstream assets. This role will help deliver joint venture reporting, balance sheet integrity, control compliance, invoicing, and other required recurring/ad hoc requests.

Key Accountabilities:

Analyze actuals versus budget/forecast to ensure financials are accurate Looking at current financial performance and identifying trends Analyzing current and past financial data Suggesting budgets and improvements based on the above information

Ability to prepare various journal entries with comprehensive understanding of P&L and Balance Sheet

Create income statement, balance sheet and other reports required by management

Work with various stakeholders to compile annual plan and adjust forecast monthly; create/adjust models as necessary

Compile performance management metrics for leadership, including monthly business reviews

Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative

Execution of key revenue and joint venture controls

Invoicing and creating accruals for gathering services for both intercompany and 3rd party customers

Work closely with Operation and Development teams to create monthly opex and capex accruals; review aging accruals to ensure accuracy

Reconcile balance sheet accounts and ensure outstanding items are properly reviewed and cleared

Support joint venture activity including cash distributions, capital contributions, board meeting material creation, etc

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance (or equivalent degree or experience)

Essential Experience:

Minimum 3 years of Accounting or Finance experience

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles

Experience with month-end close process

Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills

Strong quantitative and analytical competency with ability to multi-task in fast paced environment

Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills

Ability to narrate events of the month clearly and concisely for the executive leadership team

Experience recommending and implementing innovative and automated ways to continuously improve processes focuses on value added work while reducing risk

Must have strong teamwork, communication and organization skills

Desirable Criteria

O&G experience; Midstream experience ideal

SAP experience

Certified Public Accountant

Ability to research IFRS vs GAAP accounting standards

Experience with budgeting and forecasting

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,481-$129,059

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.