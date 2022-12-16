Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Financial Analyst - Midstream

Financial Analyst - Midstream

Financial Analyst - Midstream

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143697BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Midstream Financial Analyst will be responsible for supporting the end-to-end process for budgeting, forecasting and creation of financials/management reporting for 4 Midstream assets. This role will help deliver joint venture reporting, balance sheet integrity, control compliance, invoicing, and other required recurring/ad hoc requests.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Analyze actuals versus budget/forecast to ensure financials are accurate
    • Looking at current financial performance and identifying trends
    • Analyzing current and past financial data
    • Suggesting budgets and improvements based on the above information
  • Ability to prepare various journal entries with comprehensive understanding of P&L and Balance Sheet
  • Create income statement, balance sheet and other reports required by management
  • Work with various stakeholders to compile annual plan and adjust forecast monthly; create/adjust models as necessary
  • Compile performance management metrics for leadership, including monthly business reviews
  • Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative
  • Execution of key revenue and joint venture controls
  • Invoicing and creating accruals for gathering services for both intercompany and 3rd party customers
  • Work closely with Operation and Development teams to create monthly opex and capex accruals; review aging accruals to ensure accuracy
  • Reconcile balance sheet accounts and ensure outstanding items are properly reviewed and cleared
  • Support joint venture activity including cash distributions, capital contributions, board meeting material creation, etc

Essential Education:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance (or equivalent degree or experience)

Essential Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years of Accounting or Finance experience
  • Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles
  • Experience with month-end close process
  • Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills
  • Strong quantitative and analytical competency with ability to multi-task in fast paced environment
  • Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to narrate events of the month clearly and concisely for the executive leadership team
  • Experience recommending and implementing innovative and automated ways to continuously improve processes focuses on value added work while reducing risk
  • Must have strong teamwork, communication and organization skills

Desirable Criteria

  • O&G experience; Midstream experience ideal
  • SAP experience
  • Certified Public Accountant
  • Ability to research IFRS vs GAAP accounting standards
  • Experience with budgeting and forecasting

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,481-$129,059

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp