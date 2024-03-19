Financial Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The purpose of this role is to prepare the necessary documentation for the creation of expertise, vedop reports and Certified Public Accountant reports required for local base oil purchases, to make SCT (Special Consumption Tax) declaration changes within the scope of Vedop, to create accounting records, and to manage operational and systemic changes in legal changes. It also supports the SCT declaration process and BLG (Bank Letter of Quarantee) refund processes.
The Supply Accounting Coordinator works with Tax teams, Customs firm, Tax Office, Certified Public Accountant, Chamber of Industry and GBS stakeholders and other service providers to deliver agreed activities.
Communicates with all stakeholders for local base oil purchasing processes and support GBS HVC Team Leader. Provides support to the Tax Department for Export Registered and export sales.
It carries out key work on initiating and reporting legislative change requests during the process. It facilitates meetings with the Certified Public Accountant and offers solution suggestions.
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!
Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:
Education:
University degree in Economy, Business and Finance
Experience:
Skills & Competencies:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.