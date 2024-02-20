Financial Controller

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Finance Controller will have accountability for delivery of the Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) activity across all of the Trinidad and Tobago businesses. They will have responsibility for providing leadership, coaching and guidance to a team of circa 4 people in Region and be a key member of the extended Finance Leadership Team. The role is expected to effectively manage a number key interfaces with the finance, PPM, accounting policy, procurement and business teams.

In addition to the standard accountabilities, the role will provide input and functional assurance and ensure robust controls and reporting for legacy assets.

Job Responsibilities:

Maintain an effective internal control framework and manage Accounting, Reporting, and Control (ARC) risks within the region

Works closely with VP ARC - Gas &Low Carbon Energy and Control & Assurance teams looking for opportunities for simplification whilst improving the control environment

Provide effective leadership to the regional team and support with timely issue resolution

Ensure that all financial reporting is prepared to a high quality and in accordance with bp requirements

Maintain delivery of a rigorous due diligence process

Provide ARC input and assurance

Advise business on accounting and control matters, seeking to influence and assure sound business decision making

Ensure processes in place to enable and optimize tax in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and operating agreements

Lead an effective transition of work into our global services team ensuring the greater team mitigate any risks identified through the transition process

Support development of ARC capability within the team and appropriate and timely resource deployment

Develop and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders in business, finance, PSCM, tax and central ARC teams

Required Skills:

MBA or degree in Accounting, Finance, Business, or Economics any other equivalent degree

Qualified accountant (CPA, ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Strong leadership and people management

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with business teams

Ability to cultivate strategic relationships in support of business outcomes

Ability to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively

Be able to demonstrate the ability to mitigate risks and directing of initiatives through standardisation and digital transformation

Ability to be flexible in responding to constant changing organisational demands and have the ability to work in a fast paced but dynamic environment

Preferred Skills:

Experience leading an organization through a period of transformation

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.