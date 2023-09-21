Financial Coordinator

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the Fuels Value Chain-Financial Reporting Team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Responsible for supporting the Fuels Value Chain-Financial Reporting Team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Key accountability:

• Ensure timely and accurate BP local and group ledger reporting activities for monthly actuals

• Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and models, BP's Values & Behaviors

• Ensure general ledger transactions and results are recorded, reported and controlled with integrity, transparency and in a timely manner and that the business has an effective system of financial controls

• Review account reconciliations, financials, and information, ensuring integrity and conformance to Group policy, systems and external requirements

• Adhere with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS Istanbul, bp local ledger accounting and bp Group reporting for monthly actuals

• Establish, maintain and monitor effective and efficient financial controls and processes for BU and supporting other business units in need

• Ensure system (SAP) and financial data structure (P&L and BS Reports) to meet business needs in partnership with PPR team

• Support business with accountancy information, bookings and Web Expense.

• Provide Additional & Supplementary data

• Take responsibility for bp Turkey Refining company during yearly audits & providing information when necessary. Also responsible for invoicing & booking of bp Turkey Refining company

• Open item and provision follow-up for Service departments’ cost center.

• Act as internal controller for bp Turkey

• Prepare BSI data in different BS accounts

• Prepare monthly performance index analysis for actual results

• Monitor and organize FBW close, prepare system reconciliations and communicate to BP Finance

• Prepare TFRS Audit BS and P&L, Preparation of Footnotes on the Accounts

• Make reclassification entries between TFRS and Group or any required accounting entry in the excel database which is created and used for this purpose (P13,P14 records, MI related records, re-class etc.)

• Prepare month end close journals and accruals, run BSA and PLA

• Prepare Cash flow report and other ad hoc reports requested by BU or PPR

• Take responsibility for TFRS audit; being the main contact for auditors and supporting a successful audit process

• Provide guidance to junior team members in technical matters and issue resolution



You will have a university degree in Finance, Reporting and/or Accounting.



About you:

• 3-5 years of experience in Finance or Audit roles

• Good understanding of Financial and Accounting information and ability to apply financial control and reporting skills

• Knowledge of SAP FI modules

• Strong internal and external partner management, communication and negotiations skills

• Fluency in Turkish and English languages

• Good IT skills (MS office applications, SAP systems)

• Multi-tasking competency





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.