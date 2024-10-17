Job summary

bp trading & shipping (T&S) is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. T&S is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. Is a major participant in the United States and is growing its activity in Brazil, both organically and inorganically.

Reporting to the Head of Finance for T&S in Brazil, this role provides support on existing activity for refining products and to the new biofuels business integration. Is accountable for the Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) and Settlements functions in-country, including oversight on local outsourcing service provider, working in partnership with other teams located in USA and Budapest. This position collaborates with commercial (trading and origination) and support functions and requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.

The Finance Group in T&S is a key financial & risk controls function, accountable for ensuring that trading activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Financial Reporting & Control Lead is also the T&S Finance Single Point of Contact for linkage with Treasury, Tax and Finance functions in country and USA/Budapest to understand end to end processes and risks/impacts in controls & systems for new activity in Brazil.

Key accountabilities

Run all aspects of the monthly, quarterly and annual closing process with respect to accounting and settlements for Refining Products and Biofuels trading activity, also managing the outsourcing provider for accounting, tax and settlements services, including understanding and agreement on service levels and performance monitoring.

Accountable for establishing maintaining and monitoring effective and efficient financial controls and processes across all areas of the business, including SOX controls and quarterly reports.

Manage cash flow, including forecast preparation to understand cash needs and ensure requests for funding are made on a timely basis, interacting directly with local Treasury and Chicago/Budapest teams.

Single point of contact within business for linkage with other functions (e.g., Treasury, Commodity Risk, Tax) to ensure the accuracy/integrity of financial reporting and controls as well as support new T&S activity (including new biofuels business integration).

Act as key focal point (Finance lead) for new controls & systems implementation to support business growth, including biofuels business integration.

Essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, economy or general finance

MBA in Accounting and /or Finance will be extraordinary

Minimum 8 years of accounting, finance and/or business experience in multi-national companies

IFRS and statutory accounting and direct/indirect tax knowledge

Proficient in Portuguese and English

Desirable criteria

Accounting certification

SAP experience

Project management skills

Experience in the energy trading environment

Additional Criteria

Strong financial, problem solving, attention to detail and analytical skills

Leadership, proactive and independent attitude

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity, considering country nuances

Strong influencing ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries

Self-starter and team player with a relentless drive and determination to see complex opportunities and issues through to the simplest solution

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and ensuring effective processes and procedures

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

