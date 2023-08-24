Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the business with a range of accounting issues by performing tasks associated with financial reporting and forecasting/planning, and working with relevant teams across the business to effectively assist with a range of finance activities.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Financial Reporting and Services Accountant will primarily be responsible for daily, weekly and monthly reconciliation of electronic payments and receipts including: commercial credit, fleet credit, and special over the road electronic payments. The Financial Reporting and Services Accountant will provide support to Senior Accountants with assistance in general ledger accounting and reconciliations. This position will participate in special projects as they arise in the areas of electronic payments, financial reporting and budgeting.

Key Accountabilities

Reconcile all credit card activity from stores to the third party credit and fleet card companies

Verify receipts of funds into our bank account from major credit and fleet card companies

Responsible for recording and communicating over and short issues related to credit cards to operations team

Assist Accounting Manager with collaboration between the retail operations, IT, and outside partners to see that software upgrades and conversions run smoothly

Responsible for processing credit card payments and refunds

Assist in recording credit card fees and reporting interchange

Reconciles and prepares internal fleet bill

Responsible for guest service requests

Responsible for all rent payments

Prepare, examine, or analyze accounting records, financial statements, or other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, conformance to reporting and procedural standards

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field preferred

2-3 years of professional experience in Accounting or Finance

Desirable Experience

Experience with Accounting General Ledger

Knowledge of creating and modifying Microsoft Access queries

Excellent communication skills

Excellent Microsoft Excel skills

High level of integrity

Strong collaboration skills

Ability to multi-task

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



