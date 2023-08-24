Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Financial Reporting and Services Accountant

Financial Reporting and Services Accountant

Financial Reporting and Services Accountant

  • Location United States of America - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067949
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the business with a range of accounting issues by performing tasks associated with financial reporting and forecasting/planning, and working with relevant teams across the business to effectively assist with a range of finance activities.

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

Grade J

Responsible for supporting the business with a range of accounting issues by performing tasks associated with financial reporting and forecasting/planning, and working with relevant teams across the business to effectively assist with a range of finance activities.


Job Description:

The Financial Reporting and Services Accountant will primarily be responsible for daily, weekly and monthly reconciliation of electronic payments and receipts including: commercial credit, fleet credit, and special over the road electronic payments. The Financial Reporting and Services Accountant will provide support to Senior Accountants with assistance in general ledger accounting and reconciliations. This position will participate in special projects as they arise in the areas of electronic payments, financial reporting and budgeting.

Key Accountabilities

  • Reconcile all credit card activity from stores to the third party credit and fleet card companies
  • Verify receipts of funds into our bank account from major credit and fleet card companies
  • Responsible for recording and communicating over and short issues related to credit cards to operations team
  • Assist Accounting Manager with collaboration between the retail operations, IT, and outside partners to see that software upgrades and conversions run smoothly
  • Responsible for processing credit card payments and refunds
  • Assist in recording credit card fees and reporting interchange
  • Reconciles and prepares internal fleet bill
  • Responsible for guest service requests
  • Responsible for all rent payments
  • Prepare, examine, or analyze accounting records, financial statements, or other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, conformance to reporting and procedural standards

Essential Education and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field preferred
  • 2-3 years of professional experience in Accounting or Finance

Desirable Experience

  • Experience with Accounting General Ledger
  • Knowledge of creating and modifying Microsoft Access queries
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent Microsoft Excel skills
  • High level of integrity
  • Strong collaboration skills
  • Ability to multi-task

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp