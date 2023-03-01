Job summary

Would you like to join our Finance team delivering Castrol Global strategy around building deep and long-term relationship with our current and future partners in different channels and geographies?



We are now hiring Financial Services Analyst to join our hardworking Finance team in Istanbul.



In this role you will be responsible for the oversight and management of credit risk, trade investment (mainly trade loans) and the commercial Risk Management process, as well as provision of guidance and advice to the leadership team on credit, investment exposure and revenue recovery activities. You will also be accountable for credit policy and credit control processes implementation and compliance, and will identify and manage opportunities for trade investment, driving adherence to the Customer Policy (investment section) and Trade Loan policies.



This will be a great opportunity to work across different countries in particular Turkey, Ukraine and Central Asia.



Please note that this a temporary role and we are hiring on 12 months’ contract.

About the role:



In this role you will have an opportunity to:



• Ensure consistent implementation of the credit policy to maximize sales and minimize bad debts, in compliance with Credit Control Process, and Investment Policy

• Be responsible for the credit assessment and control of high risk /exceptional credit limits and managing credit mitigations.

• Manage Trade Loan and investment activities in particular, understand & interpret customer financials in order to lead the Trade Loan investment decision, provide support and authorization as set out in Trade Loans Policy and Delegation of Authority

• Oversee the performance of the Trade Loan portfolio

• Manage the annual risk review and oversee updating of the risk assurance tool

• Promote & contribute to the commercial evaluation networks across all clusters to share learnings and solutions



About you:



You will have a minimum of university degree; however, MBA or equivalent degree will be preferable. You will also be required to have the following:



• Extensive experience in credit management and investments through understanding of the finance and business operations.

• Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

• Strong influencing, relationship management and communication skills with proven capability to influence peers and leadership in order to make a significant contribution to the business.

• Solid data interpretation skills to identify key issues and aid decision making as well as able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them.

• Strive for continuous improvement through looking for ways to do thinks better, faster and more efficiently.

• Fluency in English and Turkish languages.