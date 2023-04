Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a Financial Solutions Analyst (My Services)



Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Provide user support to the business reporting teams & accounting centres, finance & other functions.

Support the finance data framework system and process to ensure defined use cases are operable and understood.

Support the period end close, including coordination of special periods usage, Balance Carry Forward (BCF) and consolidation processes.

Provide support to the finance users, Segment & Business Control teams.

Assist with system maintenance activities.

Ensure tickets are raised by users for all service requests, defects, enhancements and identify any items that are close critical and follow up with users upon resolution.

Educate users on finance processes including in-support ad-hoc training, delivery of training sessions.

What You will need to be successful: